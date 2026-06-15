Coach Prime encourages men to get their annual physicals and shares words of encouragement as the new face of Depend Real Fit® packaging

CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Men's Health Month, Depend®, the #1 brand of absorbent underwear, and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders are encouraging men to take a proactive approach to their health with "Depend Wake Up Calls" – reminding Men to stop putting off regular checkups and screenings.

Now through the end of the month, consumers can sign up to receive a video message from Coach Prime, delivered in his signature motivational style and centered on accountability, preparation, and confidence.

DEPEND® AND DEION “COACH PRIME”SANDERS ENCOURAGE PROACTIVE CARE DURING MEN’S HEALTH MONTH Speed Speed DEPEND® AND DEION “COACH PRIME”SANDERS ENCOURAGE PROACTIVE CARE DURING MEN’S HEALTH MONTH

By visiting DependWakeUpCall.com, consumers can choose from one of three video text messages encouraging them to schedule a physical, supporting those navigating a recent health diagnosis, or empowering those experiencing bladder leaks to move past embarrassment and get back to living life.

After publicly sharing his bladder cancer diagnosis and recovery journey, Coach Prime knows firsthand how critical early detection can be. Together, Depend and Coach Prime are urging men to stop delaying care and take action on their health. This partnership builds on Coach Prime's longstanding relationship with Depend as someone who personally relies on the brand after undergoing bladder removal surgery following his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2025.

"Too many men keep putting their health on pause and that's a losing game," said Deion Sanders. "Together with Depend, I'm encouraging you to stop waiting, stop the excuses and take control now. You don't always need a doctor to light that fire - sometimes you need a coach to push you to be your best."

The campaign coincides with the nationwide rollout of new Depend Real Fit® packaging featuring Coach Prime on pack for the first time ever. By bringing his signature swagger straight to the package, Coach Prime boldly shows how actively managing health challenges head-on is a point of pride, not something to hide.

Bladder leaks affect millions of Americans, yet many people suffer in silence, letting stigma stand in the way of solutions. Together, Depend and Coach Prime are working to change that narrative - shifting the conversation from embarrassment to empowerment.

"Coach Prime is a powerful partner for Depend because he embodies unapologetic confidence and authenticity," said Katie Moran, North America President of Adult and Feminine Care. "Together, we're working to break the stigma around bladder leaks by bringing this very real experience into the open and empowering people to move past embarrassment, reclaim their confidence and get back to living life to the fullest every day."

For more information about bladder health and how Depend is helping shift the conversation, visit depend.com or follow Depend on social media.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

Media Contacts:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

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Kimberly-Clark Media Relations

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SOURCE Depend