Depend® brand partners with Mark Teixeira to announce Stand Strong for Men's Health™ campaign benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation

One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer1 and as a result of certain treatments, some men will experience incontinence. In recognition of Men's Health Awareness Month this November, Depend will donate $1 dollar to PCF for every purchase of Depend Guards or Depend Shields†. Funds will be used to further research to improve the prevention, detection, and treatment of prostate cancer.

"Depend recognizes and celebrates confronting incontinence and other health issues head on is the ultimate display of strength," said Drew Phillips, General Manager for the North American Depend Brand. "Through our partnership with Mark Teixeira, he'll be able to help us showcase first-hand how the quality of life for loved ones can be improved when addressing health concerns, and be able to speak candidly about his personal experiences taking care of his grandfather."

MLB three-time All-Star Mark Teixeira bonded with his grandfather from a young age over playing and watching American's favorite pastime together. During Teixeira's teenage years, his grandfather started using Depend products which allowed him to be present to cheer at more games, actively participate in Mark's commitment to the sport and spend more time with his family.

"Breaking down the stigma of men wearing Depend is important because I saw a hero of mine go through a tough time and get the support he needed," said Teixeira. "This campaign is about celebrating the strength of our loved ones and making sure other heroes know they aren't alone."

"We are proud to Stand Strong with Depend and engage the public in a conversation about prostate cancer," said Dr. Jonathan Simons, President and CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. "As a result of this campaign, we are sharing critical health information with men and their families, and raising awareness to help accelerate research to cure this disease."

Complete details around the Stand Strong for Men's Health initiative can be found at, depend.com/en-us/stand-strong. For more on the Prostate Cancer Foundation and how Depend is accelerating its research mission, please visit: pcf.org/depend.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $840 million in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 220 leading cancer centers in 23 countries around the world. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

1According to the American Cancer Society

†Between 11/1/20 – 11/30/20 Depend shall donate to Prostate Cancer Foundation $1.00 for each Depend Shields or Guards purchased in the United States. Minimum Donation $150,000/Maximum Donation $200,000. Void in MS. For more information, PCF.org

