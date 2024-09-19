Depend® Brand Taps Emmitt Smith for Annual Stand Strong for Men's Health Campaign Benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation

Depend® has donated more than $1 million over the last five years to help fight the stigmas surrounding prostate cancer

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer1, and many experience bladder leaks as a result. While this prevalent disease can have a 99.9% survival rate if detected early, many men avoid taking action because of the "taboos" surrounding the subject of screenings and side effects. Depend® is on a mission to demystify these topics and encourage men to take charge of their health in its fifth year of its Stand Strong for Men's Health™ initiative, benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF).

Emmitt Smith and the Depend Brand team up to normalize conversations ons around men's health during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Emmitt Smith and Depend brand partner for the annual Stand Strong for Men's Health program benefitting the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

This Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Depend® is also teaming up with Emmitt Smith, a legendary former football star and record-setting rusher whose exceptional career established him as one of football's greatest players. Beyond his sports career, Smith has been involved in various philanthropic efforts and he understands first-hand the realities of prostate cancer – his late father was diagnosed with the disease. This fall, he's using his platform to normalize conversations around men's health and motivate more men to get checked and champion those who take control of their health.

"It's so easy to avoid medical checkups and preventative care, but confronting these issues head-on is the ultimate display of strength," said Emmitt Smith. "I've experienced the impact that this disease has on families, which is why I'm taking part in the Depend Stand Strong for Men's Health campaign, to encourage others to prioritize their health and get screened."

New preventative screening can start with a simple blood test to detect the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a protein released into the bloodstream, which can catch the disease at an early stage when treatment may be more effective.2

Since launching its Stand Strong for Men's Health™ campaign in 2020, Depend has donated more than $1 million to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The initiative helps fund critical research such as this from the PCF that ultimately improves the treatment of prostate cancer. Now (Prostate Cancer Awareness Month) through November (Men's Health Awareness Month), Depend will donate up to $300,000 from select product sales3 to support PCF's critical mission.

For men diagnosed with prostate cancer, research funded by PCF has led to breakthroughs in evaluation and treatment, such as the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-PET scan. This technology allows doctors to see and track otherwise hard-to-find prostate cancer, potentially earlier and in much smaller amounts compared with imaging that is currently used. PSMA-based technology can also be used as a treatment for certain types of advanced prostate cancer to precisely deliver tiny doses of radiation to prostate cancer cells.

More info about the Stand Strong for Men's Health™ initiative can be found at Depend.com/Stand-Strong. For more on the Prostate Cancer Foundation and how Depend® is helping to accelerate its research mission, please visit: pcf.org/depend.

About the Depend® Brand

Launched in 1984 by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the Depend® brand is the market leader in the adult incontinence category in North America. Over the years, the Depend® brand has evolved with its consumers to provide the exceptional protection and lend them the confidence they need to lead normal, active lives. For more information or to request a product sample, visit www.Depend.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising close to one billion dollars in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

1 According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation

2 According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation

3 Depend® will donate $0.40 to Prostate Cancer Foundation for each Depend® Guards, Depend® Shields and Depend® Real-Fit product purchased in the United States 9/1/2024 – 11/30/2024. Maximum Donation $300,000. NOTE: PCF is not registered in Mississippi, so the promotion will be VOID in MS. Visit pcf.org for more information.

[KMB-B]

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation