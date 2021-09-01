Depend® Brand teams up with Boris Kodjoe on Stand Strong for Men's Health™ campaign benefiting the Prostate Cancer Foundation

"In 2020, Depend introduced the Stand Strong for Men's Health initiative with two goals: driving awareness around the link between prostate cancer and incontinence, and helping consumers take action through their purchase," said Drew Phillips, Senior Director for the North American Depend Brand. "We look forward to expanding those efforts this year through our partnership with actor and health advocate Boris Kodjoe and an increased donation goal of $350,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation."

Boris Kodjoe knows first-hand what it's like watching a loved one struggle with prostate cancer. His close friend and mentor was among the one in eight men nationally to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Now he's using his platform to normalize conversations around men's health and celebrate the strength of men experiencing conditions like prostate cancer or incontinence.

"As men, many of us don't like to talk about personal issues like our health because we don't want to be seen as weak or vulnerable," said Kodjoe. "But the statistics show why we need these conversations. Data from PCF suggests that Black men are 75 percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than twice as likely to die of the disease. I'm excited to stand up with Depend to fight the stigma."

Depend is providing an easy way for people to make an impact this fall. For every purchase of Depend® Shields-Underwear Liners for Men – Light, Depend® Guards for Men – Maximum and Depend® Real Fit Underwear for Men this September and November, Depend® will donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, up to $350,000.† Visit Depend.com to learn more.

This donation will go toward important research studies, like the Smith Polygenic Risk Test for Prostate Cancer, which is designed to detect early-stage disease in Black men, who are at the highest risk of developing prostate cancer.

Complete details around the Stand Strong for Men's Health™ initiative can be found at, Depend.com/Stand-Strong. For more on the Prostate Cancer Foundation and how Depend® is accelerating its research mission, please visit: pcf.org/depend.

About the Depend Brand

Launched in 1984 by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the Depend brand is the market leader in the adult incontinence category in North America. Over the years, the Depend brand has evolved with its consumers to provide the exceptional protection and lend them the confidence they need to lead normal, active lives. For more information or to request a product sample, visit www.Depend.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $840 million in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 220 leading cancer centers in 23 countries around the world. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

[KMB-B]

1 According to the American Cancer Society

2 Outside of conversations with friends or family; According to a 2021 study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Depend

† Depend shall donate to the Prostate Cancer Foundation $0.50 for each Depend Shields, Depend Guards or Depend Real Fit product purchased between 9/1/21–9/30/21 and 11/1/21–11/30/21. Min. donation $150,000/Max. donation $350,000. Void in MS. For more information, go to PCF.org.

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Related Links

https://www.kimberly-clark.com/en-us/

