Depend® Encourages Consumers to Be There for All of Life's Moments, Perfect or Not

NEENAH, Wis., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From attending a grandson's baseball game to traveling for a business trip, being there for the things that matter is important. In a new ad campaign, Depend brand shows that life isn't always perfect, but it's better when you're in it. The brand aims to empower consumers living with incontinence to pursue active lifestyles and be active participants in the life they love. In a survey commissioned by Depend, research has shown that when people with incontinence feel comfortable and protected, they are more likely to engage with the people and things they love most, which is why the brand has developed new Depend FIT-FLEX, which features a beautiful blush color and a variety of designs for women, and an ultra-soft, flexible fabric.

"We are excited to bring our new beautiful designs and ultra-soft fabric to consumers to help them be there for the moments that matter the most," said Lauren Kren, Senior Brand Manager for Depend brand. "Depend believes that incontinence should not be a barrier to living your best life. Instead, users should feel empowered to engage in their favorite activities without the distractions of bladder leakage or discomfort. We are committed to providing the best product solutions so that consumers feel confidently protected from leaks, and ready to partake in any moment."

Enhancements to new Depend FIT-FLEX Underwear provide additional support for consumers, including an ultra-soft fabric, that allows for all-day comfortable protection. Additionally, new Depend FIT-FLEX Underwear features a blush color and a variety of designs to help women who experience incontinence feel even more comfortable in a garment that fits and feels like underwear.

Starting this month, consumers can try new Depend FIT-FLEX Underwear and will be reimbursed if they are not fully satisfied. For more information on Your Best Comfort and Protection Guaranteed and reimbursement verification, please visit depend.com/guarantee.

The launch of new Depend FIT-FLEX Underwear will be supported by new TV and print ads, and an engaging launch event this summer to further encourage consumers to feel confident in being there for moments that matter most in life. Additionally, the launch of a private Facebook group, "The Incontinence Community," will serve as a safe and private space for those who experience incontinence to receive advice, support and resources. For more information and to learn about other Depend brand incontinence products, go to www.depend.com.

About the Depend Brand

Launched in 1984 by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the Depend brand is the market leader in the adult incontinence category in North America. Over the years, the Depend brand has evolved with its consumers to provide the exceptional protection and lend them the confidence they need to lead normal, active lives. For more information or to request a product sample, visit www.Depend.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle®, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

[KMB-B]

SOURCE Depend Brand

Related Links

http://www.depend.com

