Fast-growing agency with service-centered business approach will leverage Integrity's proven growth platform and AI-powered platform to deliver security and peace of mind to more Americans

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Dependable Life Solutions, an independent marketing organization based in Miami, Florida, and led by William Kemp. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Dependable Life Solutions Partners with Integrity for AI-First Proprietary Technology that Expands Reach and Scales Agent Success Speed Speed

Dependable Life Solutions distinguishes itself through a collaborative, team-driven environment where agents receive hands-on mentorship to grow into confident leaders. With a steadfast focus on putting every client in a stronger, more secure position, the firm delivers life insurance products to families and individuals nationwide. A culture rooted in ongoing support, partnership and recognition drives excellence and fosters unity among the agency's close-knit team.

"This partnership positions Will to enhance what he does best — building leaders and creating opportunities for agents to serve and thrive," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By utilizing our proprietary IntegrityCONNECT technology platform, the Dependable Life Solutions team can access our top-tier resources and transformative AI solutions that amplify client service and accelerate growth. Integrity provides proven support that empowers every agent to scale successfully, regardless of tenure. We're honored to welcome Will and his team as partners and help them continue to build on their already strong momentum. With this partnership, even more Americans will benefit from the care and commitment Dependable Life Solutions provides."

"From our first meeting with Integrity, the synergies across culture and core values were immediately apparent — and that made this partnership an easy choice for Dependable Life Solutions," said William Kemp, CEO of Dependable Life Solutions. "Integrity brings top-tier resources to stay relevant in today's competitive market, including proprietary technology, an expansive network of industry partners and an impressive leadership team. We're already experiencing the impact of incorporating leads through IntegrityCONNECT to quickly reach clients in need and take our service to an even higher level. This partnership unlocks countless opportunities to make a meaningful difference in the lives of agents and clients and we couldn't be more excited about what our shared future has to offer."

An Integrity partnership offers the Dependable Life Solutions team access to innovative resources that support long-term agent success. Integrity's transformative platform helps agents scale by proactively meeting client needs, while improving and simplifying processes. IntegrityCONNECT®, Integrity's industry-leading technology growth engine, streamlines workflows by integrating all aspects of an agent's business into a cohesive overview that includes on-demand leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment and simplified plan management. Client relationships can be deepened through Integrity's AI-driven and voice-activated digital assistant, Ask Integrity®, which surfaces connection points such as coverage recommendations, policy lifecycle reminders and real-time prompts. Additionally, Dependable Life Solutions gains access to a wide range of benefits available exclusively to Integrity partners, including insightful data and analytics, high-caliber leadership guidance and ongoing optimization.

Dependable Life Solutions will work with leading industry voices in Integrity's partner network as they build transformative solutions for today's consumers. This group of innovators is united in a broad-based mission to help Americans better plan for the good days ahead through more integrated life, health and wealth protection and planning. Their collaboration has optimized insurance and financial processes for all stakeholders, making them simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human.

"As a natural leader and goal-oriented individual, Will is a great fit for Integrity. His leadership style, core values and commitment to serve are complementary to Integrity's mission to prepare agents for decades of success," said Chad Milner, Co-Founder of North American Senior Benefits and Managing Partner at Integrity. "With Integrity's world-class technology, growth resources and industry leadership behind them, the entire Dependable Life Solutions team is poised to experience the 'Integrity Effect' of accelerated growth — and I can't wait to see how many more lives they will impact for good."

For more information about Dependable Life Solutions' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/DependableLifeSolutions.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Dependable Life Solutions

Dependable Life Solutions is a Miami, Florida-based independent marketing organization specializing in helping agents build strong and sustainable businesses while delivering life insurance solutions that leave clients in a better position. With a collaborative, team-driven culture centered on mentorship, partnership and recognition, Dependable Life Solutions supports agents with hands-on development designed to create confident leaders and expand opportunities for growth. Serving consumers nationwide, the agency is committed to helping families and individuals protect what matters most and plan for a more secure future.

SOURCE Integrity