Partnership combines a culture of mentorship and development with industry-leading technology, data insights and business support to drive sustainable growth and broader market reach

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Leaders in Training ("LIT") Financial, an independent marketing organization based in Houston, Texas, and led by Marcelo and Gabriela Vargas. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity and LIT Financial Unite to Empower Next Generation of Insurance Leaders with AI-First Technology Speed Speed

As former public school educators, Marcelo and Gabriela passionately lead by example, developing their agents into leaders who serve their communities with integrity and dedication. The agency offers life insurance and annuity products to clients nationwide. LIT Financial provides a structure for success to new agents who are ready to pursue opportunity through hard work and resilience. The family-oriented team helps each other track progress and achieve goals through energetic weekly training sessions and ongoing career development.

"Marcelo and Gabriela are inspiring examples of success, showing what happens when good instincts are combined with hard work and the right opportunities," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Through core values of integrity, loyalty and teamwork, they have built a thriving business that is uplifting agents and impacting families nationwide. The relationship-first way they operate their agency is exactly the type of approach Integrity was built to enhance. Our AI-first technology platform, extensive partner resources and supportive infrastructure will propel LIT Financial toward greater expansion and help them bring even more new agents to the industry. I couldn't be more excited to welcome the entire LIT Financial team to Integrity and we look forward to helping them scale for greater success."

"Partnering with Integrity gives us the structure, resources and scale to leave a legacy, which is incredibly meaningful to us as first-generation Americans," shared Marcelo Vargas, Founder of LIT Financial. "Just like LIT Financial, Integrity has a culture of excellence and achievement that is evident across the board. The direct accessibility to leadership, elevated standard of service and high caliber of innovation have shown us that Integrity is here to change the game. The lead generation and client communication capabilities of IntegrityCONNECT® have already made a significant impact on our business — we're excited to incorporate the Integrity platform's full capabilities for growth. Together, our future looks even brighter and we're excited to get started."

"With the right training and mentorship, this industry can transform people into the leaders they were meant to become," shared Gabriela Vargas, Founder of LIT Financial. "Integrity matches the scale of our ambitions, we're fully aligned in our mission and momentum to improve the lives of as many agents and families as possible. Integrity's commitment to ongoing innovation, AI-first systems and agent support resources shows us that they are genuinely invested in our success — and we're fully committed to helping Integrity win as well. We are thrilled to join the Integrity family and can't wait to expand our horizons together."

Integrity's full-stack technology and resource platform empowers agents to provide more efficient and effective service. IntegrityCONNECT®, a proprietary, all-in-one technology platform and business growth engine, offers agents a consolidated and accessible overview of their business by streamlining quoting, application and enrollment. It also features a best-in-class leads system segmented by demographic and an intuitive CRM that simplifies ongoing policy management. All these capabilities are integrated with Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant that solidifies client relationships through in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. LIT Financial can also utilize Integrity's proprietary partner resources to enhance decision-making and growth, including impactful leadership guidance, actionable data and analytics, and game-changing innovation.

The LIT Financial team joins Integrity's elite network of partners, who share a broad-based mission of helping more Americans plan for the good days ahead. These world-class industry icons and trailblazers are collaborating to facilitate solutions that protect the life, health and wealth of all consumers more holistically. By improving access and creating more advanced planning and protection solutions, this collective of leaders is making insurance and financial services processes simpler, more streamlined, and ultimately more human.

"Through this partnership, Integrity gains hardworking, selfless leaders who take pride in changing lives for the better," said Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO of PHP Agency and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Marcelo and Gabriela have resonated with Integrity's values of respect, family and integrity from the start. Now, the entire LIT Financial team will benefit from Integrity's technology and infrastructure platform to rapidly scale their business, recruit more agents and impact more families. We are proud to welcome them to Integrity and we're fully committed to supporting the next chapter of growth."

For more information about LIT Financial's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/LITFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About LIT Financial

Leaders in Training ("LIT") Financial is a Houston, Texas-based insurance and retirement brokerage committed to protecting families and developing leaders. The agency provides financial education, life insurance solutions and wealth-building strategies designed to create stability and long-term security for American families. At its core, LIT Financial equips motivated individuals with the tools, mentorship and environment needed to grow personally, professionally and financially. Driven by a belief that too many people have stopped dreaming, the agency exists to reignite the vision of purpose-driven opportunity and empower the next generation of leaders to make a lasting impact.

SOURCE Integrity