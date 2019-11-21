NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dependent care plan providers, Clarity Benefit Solutions, shares tips for a happy, healthy, and engaged workforce.

It's no secret that employees who are happy and healthy are fully engaged with their careers and thus more productive. Here are some tips to keep employees healthy, happy—and engaged.

Employers should strongly consider offering a host of wellness programs that will support employees' emotional and physical well-being. By combining both aspects, employees will realize that employers are invested in all aspects of their health. Not only will their work performance improve, but so will their job satisfaction, quality of life, happiness, and engagement. Some examples are weight-loss programs, counseling services, flu shot clinic, financial wellness seminars, mindfulness workshops, and blood drives. Offer healthy snacks and beverages so workers can make good choices. Encourage them to take a walk at lunchtime, and to get up and stretch several times a day.

It is also vital that employers focus on mental health issues. Make sure there are resources readily available to assist those who may need additional help navigating through some of life's challenges.

Employers should consider blending all facets of well-being to improve employees' overall job satisfaction, happiness, quality of life, engagement, and work performance. Too often, mental illness is swept under the rug and not discussed; however, it could be affecting job performance. Studies show that approximately one-quarter of all adults experience some form of mental illness in a given year. Providing resources to address these situations will not only result in healthier, happier employees—it will save employers significant money in the long run.

Employers should also actively address workplace stress. Highly stressed employees will be less productive while risking their emotional and physical health. Survey employees to identify the most common workplace stressors, employers can reevaluate workloads and deadlines to ameliorate these stresses. It is also important to implement workplace destressing activities such a yoga class, hiring a massage therapist, or offering gym memberships. Benefits such as massages and gym memberships are also FSA-eligible with a letter of medical necessity (LMN)—which is an adult version of a doctor's note. The employee's doctor writes a letter stating that the treatment is due to a medical diagnosis or to prevent a disease.

