Dephy Launches the Sidekick at CES, the World's First Wearable Powered at the Ankle Designed to Redefine Personal Mobility

The Sidekick was created to address what Dephy calls "Personal Range Anxiety", the quiet, often unspoken concern people have about how far they can comfortably walk before discomfort or fatigue sets in. This anxiety can shape everyday decisions, from whether to attend an event or take a longer route, to how much people choose to move throughout the day. Over time, it directly impacts independence and confidence.

The Sidekick helps reduce that anxiety by supporting your body's natural gait and extending a user's comfortable physical range. Worn at the ankle and integrated into compatible footwear, the Sidekick provides a subtle, responsive boost with each step, helping movement feel easier and more natural.

"At its core, the Sidekick is about confidence," said Luke Mooney, CEO and Co-Founder of Dephy. "We designed it to help people feel more comfortable saying yes to movement - whether that's a longer walk, a full day on their feet, or a trip that might otherwise feel daunting. The Sidekick is not a medical device. It's personal powered footwear designed to make movement feel better."

The Sidekick is built on Dephy's proprietary technology, developed through years of research at the intersection of robotics, biomechanics, and human-centered design. The Sidekick system is engineered to work in harmony with the body, responding intelligently to movement and providing support when and where it's needed. Rather than asking users to adapt to a machine, the Sidekick adapts to the user, preserving a natural and intuitive walking experience. The device learns an individual's walking pattern in just 20 strides, no app or complicated calibration required, enabling personalized, responsive support.

The lightweight wearable incorporates advanced sensors and real-time adaptive control to anticipate motion and reduce physical effort over time. The result is a walking experience that feels less like wearing equipment and more like extending the body's natural capabilities.

At CES, attendees will be able to see and demo the Sidekick up close, learn more about the biomechanics behind the system, and explore how Dephy is rethinking personal mobility for a wide range of users; from people managing physical limitations to those who simply want to move with greater ease and confidence.

Dephy's presence in Eureka Park reflects the company's commitment to practical, human-focused innovation grounded in real-world needs. With Sidekick, Dephy is introducing a new approach to mobility, built to work in step with the body's natural movement

About Dephy

