DEPIX UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY 'STYLEDRIVE' AT DEVELOP3D LIVE IN WARWICK, UK

WARWICK, England, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the prestigious Develop3D Live conference, Depix presents the world with a game-changer: StyleDrive. This cutting-edge AI software offers unprecedented design control, giving creatives the ability to blend and influence styles like never before.

"Imagine wanting your design to echo the aggression of a great white or the sleekness of a stealth fighter. With StyleDrive, it's as simple as drag, drop, and watch your vision come alive," beams Philip Lunn, Depix CEO.

With the unique ability to infuse the essence of up to five images into one, while having the option of maintaining the camera view and the shape of the original subject, StyleDrive grants designers, artists, and marketers unparalleled stylistic influence. Tailor the perfect image, tell a potent story, and encapsulate your design thinking seamlessly.

Catch a glimpse of the future of design at Develop3D Live and witness the art of the possible with Depix's StyleDrive.

For a live demo and more information, visit Depix at Stand B16 or request a meeting here.

**About Depix**

Depix is at the bleeding edge of AI-driven design innovation. Championing creativity, Depix's tools, like StyleDrive, empower designers to push boundaries and craft the previously unimaginable.

**Media Contact:**

Philip Lunn
[email protected]
Depix Technologies, Inc.
Los Angeles Montreal London

SOURCE Depix Technologies, Inc.

