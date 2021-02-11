Depletion of Freshwater Sources and Advent of Latest Technologies to Drive Growth of the Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing urbanization and industrialization are estimated to play an important role in the development of the global industrial wastewater treatment market over the analysis timeline, from 2019 to 2027. The rising need for safe working environment in industrial setups is estimated to support rising demand for industrial wastewater treatment. Increased production of industrial waste has resulted in governments and industries to adopt appropriate measures in diminishing the level of contamination in water. The global industrial wastewater treatment market is estimated to gather momentum due to rapid depletion of freshwater sources. Stakeholders of this market are engaged with research and development activities so as to come up with innovative and highly advanced technologies for improvement treatment of water.

Industrial wastewater treatment refers to the procedure of converting industrial wastewater into usable form of soft water for industrial processing. Use of poor quality water in industrial processes is harmful; hence, equipment of wastewater treatment is utilized in the removal of suspended solid materials and microbial contamination. Different chemicals are utilized in the removal of such contaminants, such as chlorine, muriatic acid, sodium bicarbonate, flocculants, filter cleaners, and coagulants.

The global industrial wastewater treatment market is expected to expand at more than ~5% CAGR over the projection timeline, from 2019 to 2027.Research and development play an important role in this market as development of new technologies are likely to give competitive edge over other players.

Key Findings of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Study

Advent of Innovative New Technologies to Accentuate Demand in the Market

Industrial wastewater treatment is regarded as a complicated process, in which the players are making use of two or more technologies for effective and better wastewater treatment. In addition, relentless efforts are being made to diminish the cost of wastewater treatment. High demand for wastewater treatment from various industriesis likely to work in favor of the market in the years to come. Various treatment solutions such as wastewater treatment plants (WTPs), sewage treatment plants (STPs), effluent treatment plants (ETPs), and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) are used for handling wastewater.

Of these technologies, zero liquid discharge or ZLD technology is used extensively as it can recover almost 99% of water from wastewater. Advent of various advanced technologies, such as electro-separation systems and Forward Osmosis or FO membranes in zero liquid discharge field, is likely to work in favor of its increased adoption. Growing popularity of ZLD technology is expected to

Depleting Sources of Freshwater and Environmental Pollutions to Boost Market

There has been a rise in water pollution, which has led to a fall in the availability of freshwater for the purpose of drinking, cooking, and various industrial processes. Increasing depletion of freshwater sources coupled with industrialization and pollution has resulted in crisis of water in many parts of the world, especially in under-developed and developing countries. Such crisis of water is expected to foster growth of the global industrial wastewater treatment market in the forthcoming years.

Treatment of water and the subsequent reuse of recycled water in industries can reduce the pressure on the existing sources of freshwater, which can be used for other purposes. Besides, augmented awareness about increasing scarcity of water and environmental pollution is anticipated to work in favor of the global industrial wastewater treatment market in the near future.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Key Driving Factors

Government bodies have mandated industries to treat wastewater produced in their adjacent area before it is released into the sewage system or the environment.

Rise in awareness about environmental pollution has resulted in the enactment of many rules and regulations pertaining to wastewater production and its treatment by industries.

