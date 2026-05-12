Deploy Action Poll Shows California Voters Want Grid Efficiency, Utility Accountability, and Lower Power Bills

As electricity costs reach historic levels, new statewide poll finds broad voter support for practical reforms that can help

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California voters overwhelmingly support measures to lower electricity bills, improve utility accountability, and make better use of the electric grid Californians already pay for, according to a new statewide poll commissioned by Deploy Action Labs and conducted by Embold Research.

Deploy Action Labs survey of 1,016 California voters, conducted by Embold Research between April 1-8, 2026.

The findings show electricity affordability has become a defining concern across party, age, income, and utility regions. Nearly six in seven voters report higher electricity bills over the past several years, and nearly two thirds are very or extremely concerned about household electricity costs. The poll also shows that voters are not just frustrated by rising costs. They want action.

Key findings include:

Voters want action on affordability. With 84% reporting higher electricity bills, 83% say reducing electricity bills should be a top or important priority for lawmakers.

With 84% reporting higher electricity bills, 83% say reducing electricity bills should be a top or important priority for lawmakers. Voters want utilities to use the grid better before spending more. 86% support requiring utilities to prove they are efficiently using the existing grid before building new infrastructure and passing costs to customers.

86% support requiring utilities to prove they are efficiently using the existing grid before building new infrastructure and passing costs to customers. Voters want stronger utility accountability. 86% support tying utility executive pay to bill affordability, 73% support reducing guaranteed investor-owned utility (IOU) profit levels, and 83% say IOU profits are too high.

86% support tying utility executive pay to bill affordability, 73% support reducing guaranteed investor-owned utility (IOU) profit levels, and 83% say IOU profits are too high. Voters distrust California's utility regulator. Most voters have heard little to nothing about the CPUC, and once informed of its role, voters are four times more likely to view it unfavorably than favorably. Just 11% view the CPUC favorably.

Most voters have heard little to nothing about the CPUC, and once informed of its role, voters are four times more likely to view it unfavorably than favorably. Just 11% view the CPUC favorably. Voters want more local energy competition. 80% support allowing resources like batteries, solar, virtual power plants, demand response, and smart devices to sell power and compete with utilities, while 75% support neighborhood battery storage.

"Voters could not be more clear: Californians want action on electricity affordability," said Arnab Pal, executive director of Deploy Action. "Across party lines and utility regions, voters support common sense solutions to use the grid better, lower costs, and rebuild trust in the energy system. The tools exist. Now utilities, regulators, and legislators need to respond."

The poll also found deep concern about utility profits, monopoly structures, and state oversight. More than eight in ten voters say investor-owned utility profits are too high, with utility greed and monopoly structures ranking among the top reasons voters cite for rising electricity costs.

These findings align closely with the California Electricity Affordability Pathway, Deploy Action's 2026 legislative agenda focused on reducing electricity costs, improving grid efficiency, and increasing accountability across the energy system.

The Pathway maps directly to the concerns voters raised in the poll:

Lower bills: SB 905 advances utility spending oversight, alternative financing, and other reforms to control electricity costs, reduce unnecessary infrastructure spending, and shift certain costs away from ratepayers.

SB 905 advances utility spending oversight, alternative financing, and other reforms to control electricity costs, reduce unnecessary infrastructure spending, and shift certain costs away from ratepayers. Stronger utility accountability: SB 905 ties a portion of executive compensation to bill affordability and reduces authorized returns on lower-risk investments, while AB 2493 requires independent audits of transmission and interconnection projects.

SB 905 ties a portion of executive compensation to bill affordability and reduces authorized returns on lower-risk investments, while AB 2493 requires independent audits of transmission and interconnection projects. Better use of the existing grid: SB 905 establishes public grid utilization data requirements in utility distribution planning, while SB 1295 requires utilities to evaluate distributed storage and nonwire alternatives before seeking infrastructure rate recovery.

SB 905 establishes public grid utilization data requirements in utility distribution planning, while SB 1295 requires utilities to evaluate distributed storage and nonwire alternatives before seeking infrastructure rate recovery. More competition from lower-cost local energy resources: The Pathway supports batteries, virtual power plants, demand response, distributed energy resources, and community renewable energy through Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) funding, SB 913, and AB 1813.

"Voters across party lines are asking for the same thing: lower bills, stronger accountability, and a more efficient grid," said Phil Ting, former California Assemblymember and co-founder of Deploy Action. "The California Electricity Affordability Pathway gives legislators a practical way to respond. This poll gives lawmakers a green light to move forward."

The California Electricity Affordability Pathway includes legislation and budget recommendations focused on electricity cost savings, utility accountability, grid utilization, distributed energy resources, storage, demand-side resources, and regulatory transparency. Together, these measures are designed to help California reduce electricity costs while improving reliability and making better use of infrastructure customers have already funded.

The poll surveyed 1,016 registered California voters from April 1-8, 2026. Respondents were recruited through targeted online advertisements and text-to-web, and results were weighted to reflect California's registered voter population.

The full poll findings and methodology are available in Deploy Action Labs' and Embold Research's new report, which also compares California voter sentiment to national opinions on grid efficiency. Read the full report here: deploy-action.org/californiapolling.

ABOUT DEPLOY ACTION LABS

Deploy Action Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on removing barriers to clean energy deployment in California and beyond. We bring together leaders from across industries to design and test policy solutions, demonstrate their effectiveness through targeted technical assistance, and build a new narrative around affordable, reliable clean energy. Together with our 501(c)(4) sister organization, Deploy Action, we enable the rapid deployment of clean energy infrastructure, support a thriving economy, strengthen grid resilience and lower energy costs for all Americans.

ABOUT DEPLOY ACTION

Deploy Action is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit dedicated to removing barriers to clean energy deployment at the state level. Our organization champions smart, equitable energy reforms that prioritize grid reliability, regional coordination, and consumer affordability. We're technology-neutral and results-focused. Deploy Action supports deploying energy technology solutions that lower costs, improve reliability, and strengthen economic competitiveness. https://www.deploy-action.org/

SOURCE Deploy Action