Deploy Surveillance Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth in Mobile Security Solutions

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deploy Surveillance, a leader in innovative mobile security solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Derek Pedersen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), along with Directors Dan Prady, Howard Ellis, Jeremy Visker, and John Hanson, as part of the company's strategic corporate restructuring.

Founded in 2018 by Dan Prady as Integrated Monitoring Solutions and later rebranded as Deploy Surveillance, operating as a DBA in 2021, the company has experienced substantial growth, solidifying its position as a key player in the mobile surveillance industry through its commitment from the beginning to providing a full-service solution with an emphasis on customer service.

In 2023, Deploy Surveillance welcomed new leadership with the addition of Derek Pedersen, Howard Ellis, and Jeremy Visker. Continuing this commitment to expertise, John Hanson joined in February 2024. Collectively, the four bring over 100 years of experience in various sectors of the government and commercial aerospace industry.

Under the guidance of the newly formed leadership team, Deploy Surveillance undertook a comprehensive overhaul of its flagship offering, the mobile surveillance trailer. This initiative led to the development of new and custom-built trailers named Blackhawk and Yeti, officially launched to the market in September 2023.

Since the introduction of the new units, Deploy Surveillance has strategically expanded its operations, notably enhancing key support departments. This growth includes an increase in headcount within the service team to meet the rising demand for units and to maintain a standard of exceptional customer service.

Derek Pedersen, CEO of Deploy Surveillance, shared his excitement about the company's future, stating, "Deploy Surveillance is embarking on an exciting journey, firmly positioned in the market with plans for rapid expansion and growth. Our team, with its wealth of experience, is ready for any situation, and we are all fully committed to the vision. We look forward to continuing our success and contributing to the safety and security of our communities."

About Deploy Surveillance

Deploy Surveillance offers self-sufficient, solar-powered hybrid mobile surveillance units for cloud-based monitoring, uniquely tailored to meet the security needs of any setting. All trailers and camera units are proudly made in the U.S.A. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company serves clients nationwide. For more information or to request a custom quote, visit https://www.deploysurveillance.com.

