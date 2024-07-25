Deploy Surveillance Announces Todd Pedersen, Founder of Vivint Smart Home and Vivint Solar, as Owner

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deploy Surveillance, a leader in innovative mobile security solutions, formally announces Todd Pedersen, founder of Vivint Smart Home and Vivint Solar, as Owner and Executive Board Member. Pedersen's involvement bolsters the company's commitment to aggressive and strategic scaling, as well as its focus on investment in new technologies.

"I'm very excited about the direction of Deploy Surveillance," said Pedersen. "We've always focused on understanding our customers' needs and delivering better than anyone else. By building a strong team of experienced and high-potential members, we are in a great position to drive innovation and stay ahead. It's vital that we continue to pioneer and stay relevant to both our current customers and those we aim to serve. Deploy is poised to revolutionize the market with our cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service."

At Deploy Surveillance, Mr. Pedersen's involvement signiﬁes a strategic focus on aggressive growth and technological advancement. His vision and ﬁnancial backing will drive the research and integration of emerging AI technologies while expanding operations, increasing ﬂeet size, and diversifying the company's product line.

In 1999, Todd Pedersen founded Vivint, overseeing its growth as CEO into one of North America's largest residential security and smart home technology companies, recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies. In 2012, the company was acquired by the Blackstone Group for $2 billion.

Pedersen was honored as Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2010, Utah's Entrepreneur of the Year by the Mountain West Capital Network in 2013, and later inducted into the David Eccles School of Business Hall of Fame. Under his leadership, Vivint was ranked highest in customer satisfaction among home security brands by J.D. Power, the customer experience benchmarking authority. In 2021, Mr. Pedersen stepped down as CEO to pursue other entrepreneurial ventures and charitable endeavors.

Deploy Surveillance offers self-sufficient, AI-powered mobile surveillance units with advanced solar technology for cloud-based monitoring, uniquely tailored to meet the security needs of any setting. All trailers and camera units are proudly made in the U.S.A. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company serves clients nationwide.

