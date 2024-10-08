Deploy Surveillance Named to the 2024 Utah 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deploy Surveillance announced today that it has been named to the 2024 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. In its first year of eligibility, Deploy Surveillance ranked No. 82 and was recognized at the 30th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Derek Pedersen, CEO of Deploy Surveillance, shared his enthusiasm for the recognition, stating, "The inclusion in the Utah 100 is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. This award not only highlights the achievements over the past couple of years, but also motivates the company to continue pushing the boundaries of what can be accomplished as it looks to the future."

Founded in 2018, Deploy Surveillance has experienced significant growth over the past year, expanding its team from just 2-3 individuals, increasing market presence, and boosting revenue. During this period, the company launched its flagship product, the Blackhawk, and introduced the Cobra, a single-camera unit. In addition, Deploy Surveillance appointed an executive team with expertise in government and commercial aerospace sectors, while building out key departments in sales, marketing, finance, service, engineering, and operations—driven by a focus on strategic scaling and investment in emerging technologies.

"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen based on the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2019 and 2023.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

About Deploy Surveillance

Deploy Surveillance offers self-sufficient, AI-powered mobile surveillance units with advanced solar technology for cloud-based monitoring, uniquely tailored to meet the security needs of any setting. All trailers and camera units are proudly made in the U.S.A. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company serves clients nationwide. For more information or to request a custom quote, visit https://www.deploysurveillance.com.

