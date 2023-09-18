Deployable Military Shelters Market to increase by USD 82.96 million during 2022-2027, Numerous benefits associated with deployable military shelters to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The deployable military shelters market size is expected to grow by USD 82.96 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 1.66% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Material (Polymer fabric and Composite), Type (Rigid wall shelter and Soft wall shelter), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Numerous benefits associated with deployable military shelters drive the growth of the deployable military shelters market. Benefits such as durability, security, and portability associated with deployable military shelters account for market growth. Owing to military shelters being made from premium materials, they are capable of withstanding substantial weight and extreme weather conditions like high temperatures, and strong winds. Furthermore, they also enhance the security of soldiers with features such as the option to install blast protection systems for protection from explosives and having the ability to survive small-arms fire. Other characteristics like adaptability, portability, and sustainability are also increasing the usage of deployable military shelters and can be modified to requirements like the need for emergency medical facilities and can also offer a comfortable living environment by having lighting, heating, and air conditioning. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the deployable military shelters market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the deployable military shelters market: AAR Corp., Alaska Structures, Anchor Industries Inc., CAMSS SHELTERS, General Dynamics Corp., GEORGES VELDEMAN NV, GILLARD SAS . ZA, HDT Global, HTS tentiQ GmbH, J and J Carter Ltd., Losberger De Boer Holding GmbH, Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Mobile Medical International Corp., Nordic Shelter, Rheinmetall AG, Rubb Buildings Ltd., SmartShelters, Sprung Instant Structures Ltd., UTS Systems, and Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.

Market to observe 1.33% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Growing demand for international peacekeeping missions is an emerging deployable military shelters market trend.

Challenge

Logistics and transportation challenges associated with deployable military shelters hinder the deployable military shelters market. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The polymer fabric segment is significant during the forecast period. They are lightweight, portable, and flexible which allows deployment and transportation. Furthermore, they also provide protection against rain, wind, UV radiation, and other elements characteristic of military operations, and owing to all these properties, they are ideal for usage as temporary field camps, medical facilities, command centers, and storage units in military applications. For instance, one of the major vendors is Alaska Structures, which offers highly durable and safe products that can be used in any climate. The company has produced and delivered more than 29,000 fabric buildings and full camp systems to more than 85 nations to date. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the polymer fabric segment of the deployable military shelters market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Deployable Military Shelters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 82.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AAR Corp., Alaska Structures, Anchor Industries Inc., CAMSS SHELTERS, General Dynamics Corp., GEORGES VELDEMAN NV, GILLARD SAS. ZA, HDT Global, HTS tentiQ GmbH, J and J Carter Ltd., Losberger De Boer Holding GmbH, Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Mobile Medical International Corp., Nordic Shelter, Rheinmetall AG, Rubb Buildings Ltd., SmartShelters, Sprung Instant Structures Ltd., UTS Systems, and Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

