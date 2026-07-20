Deployed U.S. Marine Calls His Dog Every Day While Waiting for the Day They're Finally Reunited

Paws of War launches mission to reunite beloved dog with her Marine in Japan after international regulations delayed their reunion

NESCONSET, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Michael Casillas calls home to talk to someone he misses dearly: his dog, Margaery. Stationed in Okinawa, Japan, Casillas has been separated from his beloved companion for months while navigating the lengthy international requirements needed to bring her overseas. Now, Paws of War is stepping in to help reunite them.

Photo courtesy of Paws of War

"When our service members are deployed thousands of miles from home, the companionship of a beloved pet can provide comfort, stability, and a sense of home during one of the most challenging times of their lives," said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. "Unfortunately, international regulations can make these reunions incredibly complicated and expensive. We're committed to helping Michael and Margaery get back together as quickly as possible."

Casillas, who is from Victorville, California, has been stationed in Okinawa while Margaery remains in the United States with a temporary foster family until she can safely travel overseas. International import requirements including: vaccinations, testing, documentation, and mandatory waiting periods have delayed the reunion despite months of planning.

Although separated by thousands of miles, Casillas makes it a point to call Margaery every day, speaking to her over the phone and reminding her that he loves and misses her and is doing everything possible to bring her home to Japan.

"Margaery has always been part of my family," Casillas said. "Being separated from her has been one of the hardest parts of this deployment. Knowing Paws of War is helping bring us back together means everything to me."

Paws of War has made it its mission to support active-duty military members, veterans, and their beloved pets, helping at both ends of the leash. The organization works to navigate the often-complex international transportation process while helping cover the significant costs associated with veterinary care, documentation, travel requirements, and transportation so military families can be reunited with the animals that provide them comfort and companionship.

"This mission represents everything Paws of War stands for," Misseri said. "Our military members sacrifice so much in service to our country. If we can help reunite Michael with Margaery and give them the opportunity to be together again, it's one small way we can give back to someone who serves all of us."

Paws of War is currently raising support to help cover the expenses required to safely transport Margaery to Japan. Those interested in following the journey can watch videos of Casillas and his wife sharing their story on the organization's Facebook page which can be found here and here. To get more information and donate to help support the mission, visit the site here: https://www.pawsofwar.org/

Paws of War focuses on helping active duty soldiers and veterans in various ways. They have helped relocate the rescued pets of overseas military members. They have helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, etc. Paws of War has a large, loyal following of supporters and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to support these life-saving programs. To donate to help their missions, visit their site at http://pawsofwar.org.

About Paws of War

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to helping active-duty military members, veterans, first responders, and their pets. The organization rescues and trains service dogs, provides companion animals, assists with veterinary care, supports food-insecure veterans, and reunites deployed military members with beloved pets separated by military service. Through its life-changing programs, Paws of War continues to serve those who have served our country while strengthening the bond between people and animals.

CONTACT:

Cher Murphy

[email protected]





SOURCE Paws of War