DeployHub® is Founding Member of the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF)

SANTA FE, N.M., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeployHub , visionaries in microservice publishing and sharing, today announced they are founding members of the new Continuous Delivery Foundation, managed by the Linux Foundation.

"The timing is right for a conversation on how CD is impacted when we move from monolithic workflows to microservice workflows moving across the pipeline. The CD Foundation is the right place for that discussion," explains Tracy Ragan, CEO, DeployHub, Inc.

DeployHub was one of the first organizations invited to join the CDF as a founding member. Other founding members include: Alauda, Alibaba, Anchore, Armory, CircleCI, CloudBees, GitLab, Google, Huawei, JFrog, Puppet, Red Hat, SAP, and Snyk.

Learn more on how DeployHub will become part of the kubernetes pipeline conversation and work with the CDF .

About the CD Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) will serve as the vendor-neutral home for the most important open source projects for continuous delivery and specifications to expedite the release pipeline process. CDF will foster collaboration between the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors to evangelize CI/CD and DevOps methodologies, define/document best practices, provide guidelines, and create training materials to enable any software development team around the world to implement CI/CD best practices.

About DeployHub

DeployHub is a SaaS based microservice sharing platform for software developers who want to create high performing, modern software for AI, Machine Learning and IoT. DeployHub unleashes the power of microservices by making them easy to find, share and track. DeployHub empowers development teams to catalog, publish, and deploy microservices and deployable objects across the organization, quickly, and safely, with CI/CD integration.

Sign up for DeployHub Team, the Free, Hosted Open Source version of DeployHub at www.deployhub.com/free-continuous-deployment/

The DeployHub Open Source Project can be found at: www.DeployHub.org

For more information on DeployHub, go to www.DeployHub.com .

