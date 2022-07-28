Deploying A Text Solution - We've Got You Covered

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software Inc, a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and opt-in management, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to partner with Terazo, a leading development firm and Twilio Gold Consulting Partner specializing in automation and integration that uses the latest technologies to build software platforms that scale with the needs of the business.

According to a recent text statistics roundup, 64% of consumers want businesses to communicate with them via text messaging, and two-way conversational text messaging is a necessary natural extension, meaning businesses need options to deploy the right solution to meet customers where they are, on their terms. This need has been further driven and accelerated by Twilio's acquisition of two-way messaging client ZipWhip, which is shutting down as a standalone service. Working in tandem, Terazo and SPLICE will consult with clients on the best replacement options for ZipWhip, recommending either SPLICE'S Talk+ product or a more substantial buildout using Twilio products, depending on the client's specific needs.

This partnership will allow customers and prospects to not only configure and personalize SPLICE solutions but to customize components like the integration points or even aspects of the workflow experience. Both Terazo and SPLICE are committed to finding the right solutions to each client's needs and gaining an understanding of the best way to help move forward on their respective technology journeys.

"I think it's essential to recognize that sometimes a client will need additional development and integration to achieve operational success," said Tara Kelly, President and CEO of SPLICE. "Welcoming Terazo as a development partner empowers our customers, especially those deploying two-way text solutions into complex existing workflows."

As a Twilio Gold Consulting Partner, Terazo brings forward-thinking, impactful outcomes to clients looking to enhance or bolster their client-facing communications technologies. The strengthening of the partner ecosystem is good news for the firms' respective customers and Twilio alike.

"When it comes to adapting to and fulfilling customer needs, a lot of times it comes down to having the right partner at the right time," said Amee Mungo, Chief Strategy Officer at Terazo. "Our partnership with SPLICE widens the aperture of our service range and allows us to assist smaller clients who may not need a full-scale, enterprise-centric solution. I'm really excited about this opportunity as it is a win for us, for SPLICE, our partner Twilio, and our shared customers."

When partners work together, everyone wins!

"This provides an unprecedented opportunity for customers in their respective industries to engage their clients like never before."

Eric Kys, Account Manager, Twilio

About SPLICE Software:

SPLICE Software is in the business of driving real conversations with customers for retailers, insurers, financial institutions, and healthcare providers. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send automated messages to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, email, and voice-first, all with full Opt-In Management. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.

About Terazo:

Terazo is a solutions-oriented, platform-centric software development and managed services firm offering integration and automation services that enable clients large and small to run more efficiently and realize new business value. The growing company, founded in 2016, supports mission-critical platforms, applications, and online services for customers in a wide variety of fields. As a Twilio Gold Consulting and Integration Partner, Terazo works with multi-national clients in both strategic advisory and world class integration and software delivery across customer engagement, identity/security, and data needs.

