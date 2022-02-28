Deployment of Wearable Exoskeleton across Military Sector to Elevate the Global Sales by 39.9X through 2032: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study conducted by Fact.MR, the global wearable exoskeletons market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 282.88 Mn by the end of 2022, and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 30.3% until 2032

Governments in several countries are extensively focusing on strengthening their military infrastructure and adopting innovative technologies such as wearable exoskeletons to enhance soldier capabilities. For instance, in 2021, the China Government announced deploying advanced exoskeleton suits for soldiers to assist them in carrying ammunitions.

Hence, increasing penetration of these exoskeleton technologies across the military &defense sector is expected to favor the growth in the market. Fact.MR reveals that the sale of wearable exoskeletons is projected to rise at an exponential CAGR of 30% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3436

Rising prevalence of childhood disabilities such as muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, Prader-Willi syndrome, and others have resulted in fueling the demand for assistive devices and equipment. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, nearly 95 million children across the globe are reported to be suffering from childhood disability, with 13 million children having acute disabilities.

Thus, several market players and medical institutes are focusing on developing advanced exoskeleton technologies to assist these children. For instance, the Universidad Miguel Hernández (UMH) of Elche has announced developing a robotic exoskeleton that can assist people with disabilities to carry out activities such as eating, drinking, washing, and others.

A slew of such development and product launches are estimated to accelerate the sales of wearable exoskeletons across the healthcare segment. As per Fact.MR, the global market is forecast to expand by 39.9X through 2032.

Report Attributes Details Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 282.88 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 3,991 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 30.3%

Key Takeaways from the Wearable Exoskeleton Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to remain the dominant market in North America , expanding at around 25% CAGR over the assessment period.

, expanding at around 25% CAGR over the assessment period. The U.K. is projected to account for a significant share in Europe market, exhibiting growth at 20% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

market, exhibiting growth at 20% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. China is forecast to emerge as a highly remunerative market in Asia Pacific , due to the rising burden of childhood disabilities in the country.

is forecast to emerge as a highly remunerative market in , due to the rising burden of childhood disabilities in the country. On the basis of extremity, the lower extremity segment is expected to register robust growth, accounting for nearly 60% of the wearable exoskeleton sales by 2022.

Among the application verticals, the rehabilitation wearable exoskeleton segment is anticipated to account for lion's share, expanding at 20% CAGR through 2032.

Key Drivers

Increasing investment in advanced wearable exoskeleton technologies by labor-intensive industries to provide enhanced comfort to employees is expected to favor the growth in the market.

Rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries due to several causes such as road accidents, violence, falls, and others are propelling the demand for rehabilitation wearable exoskeleton.

Key Restraints

High initial cost and cost of maintenance are primary factors hindering the sales of wearable exoskeletons in the market.

Non-coverage of wearable robotic equipment and devices by insurance companies is restraining the growth in the market.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Wearable Exoskeletons Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3436

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers in the global wearable exoskeleton market are emphasizing on the research and development (R&D) activities for introduction of novel wearable exoskeleton for diverse applications. For instance,

In December 2020 , Comau, an Italian multinational automation company, announced the launching a new version of its muscular aiding tech exoskeleton, MATE-XT. The product provides features such as easy adjustment, lightweight and slim carbon fiber structure, resistance to environmental factors and an intuitive regulation system.

, Comau, an Italian multinational automation company, announced the launching a new version of its muscular aiding tech exoskeleton, MATE-XT. The product provides features such as easy adjustment, lightweight and slim carbon fiber structure, resistance to environmental factors and an intuitive regulation system. In February 2020 , German Bionics, a leading connected exoskeleton manufacturer announced introducing its new Cray-X Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) industrial exoskeleton. The Cray-X is designed to enhance wearer's movements, support labors in repetitive lifting, and reduce the risk of accidents across industrial sector.

Some of the leading players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

EksoBionics

ReWalkRobotics

Bionik, Inc.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

HocomaAG

Wearable Robotics S.r.L

Fourier Intelligence

AXOSUITS SRL

FREE Bionics Taiwan Inc.

Innophys Co., Ltd.

Medexo Robotics

Noonee

Technaid

Walkbot (P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RB3D

More Valuable Insights on Wearable Exoskeleton Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global wearable exoskeleton market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2022 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in wearable exoskeleton market with detailed segmentation:

By Product

Rigid Smart Exoskeletons



Soft Smart Exoskeletons

By Extremity

Lower Extremity Exoskeletons



Upper Extremity Exoskeletons



Full-body Extremity Exoskeletons

By Application

Rehabilitation Wearable Exoskeletons



Pick & Carry Wearable Exoskeletons



Wearable Exoskeletons for Other Applications

By End User

Wearable Exoskeletons for Industrial Use



Wearable Exoskeletons for Healthcare



Military Wearable Exoskeletons



Wearable Exoskeletons for Other End Users

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3436

Key Questions Covered in the Wearable Exoskeleton Market Report

What is the global Wearable Exoskeleton Market scenario?

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the Wearable Exoskeleton Market?

Who are the prominent players in the global Wearable Exoskeleton Market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

Contract Lifecycle Management Report Scope- Adoption of cloud-based solutions is expanding throughout the world, particularly in small and medium-sized businesses, have enabled worldwide sales of contract-level management software. Economic expansion in emerging nations such as China and India is being aided by lower pricing for corporate apps and contract lifecycle management systems.

Loyalty Management Solutions Industry Outlook- Loyalty management solutions are designed to reward customers for their purchases by providing incentives, which will encourage them purchase more in future. Thus, loyalty management solutions enable customer retention, improve customer penetration & cross selling, as well as provide strong value propositions to customers.

G-Suite Technology Services Market Report- The market for G Suite technology services is likely to be driven by the ongoing cloud migration across industries, growing emphasis on the utilization of business productivity tools etc. In addition to this, small and medium enterprises are leveraging affordable business solutions and are identifying collaborative tools that are helpful in increasing employee productivity. Additionally, ongoing industrial transformation leading to cloud migration, digitalization, and implementation of cognitive AI solutions at premises, is expected to expand the market.

Gigabit Ethernet Market- The rapid advancement of technology has led the development of the concept of the Internet of Things and connected devices. These devices require constant internet connection to operate. Also, the number of devices connected to the internet is growing. This requires robust Ethernet technology that can be used local area networks (LANs). This has led to the development and adoption of Gigabit Ethernet.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]





SOURCE Fact.MR