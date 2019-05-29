Deported Wife & Mother, Whose Military Husband Supports Trump, Speaks Out On Brad Show Live

Alejandra was deported in August 2018, torn from her two U.S. citizen daughters and husband, an Iraq War veteran and proud Marine.

Although Alejandra has no criminal record, ICE alerted her of the deportation after a traffic stop in 2013.

Alejandra entered the U.S. without inspection over 20 years ago for a better life. She fell in love, raised a family, and was protected from deportation under orders of supervision; regularly checking in with USCIS to ensure she had no criminal record.

This all changed when Donald Trump took the Oath of Office. His immigration policies separated her family and brought resentment to her marriage. Her husband voted for Trump, and continues to support him.

"We have had a lot of marital issues because of that," Alejandra said. "He is in a lot of pain."

Alejandra's oldest daughter, 17-year-old Pamela Juarez, also weighed in on the situation.

Pamela expressed her anguish over her mother's deportation, and her confusion over her father's support of Trump.

"I'm not sure," Pamela said of her father voting for Trump. "I ask him about it. I don't get a clear answer. Just the fact that he [Trump] deported my mom, I want nothing to do with him [Trump]."

"Everything he was saying about all the illegal immigrants needing to get out, and he kept saying horrible things about Mexicans - I started to get worried. He could be the reason my mother gets deported," she recalled of Trump's campaign rhetoric.

The family's reunification depends upon Congress passing a pending private bill, introduced by Representative Darren Soto. The bill would bring back Alejandra, and help over 11,800 military at-risk of deportation families nationwide.

