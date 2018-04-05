DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America

DepositAccounts.com

10:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, today released its list of the 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America.

DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of over 11,000 banks and credit unions in the United States once per quarter and has been tracking healthy institutions since 2010. To determine bank ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan-to-reserve ratios.

"We believe it is important to give consumers a way to evaluate the financial health of their institutions," said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. "Our list empowers consumers to make informed decisions when selecting a financial institution."

For a complete listing of the 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America, visit https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/health.aspx.

2018 Healthiest Banks

Rank

Name

Location

1

First Commercial Bank (USA)

Alhambra, CA

2

Primary Bank

Bedford, NH

3

Metro Phoenix Bank

Phoenix, AZ

4

Mason Bank

Mason, TX

5

Home Bank of California

San Diego, CA

6

First Madison Bank & Trust

Athens, GA

7

First National Bank of Southern California (FNBsocal)

Riverside, CA

8

Lighthouse Bank

Santa Cruz, CA

9

Cass Commercial Bank

Des Peres, MO

10

Bank of George

Las Vegas, NV

11

Solera National Bank

Lakewood, CO

12

Horizon Bank

Waverly, NE

13

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Colby

Colby, KS

14

The Stockgrowers State Bank of Ashland, Kansas

Ashland, KS

15

First State Bank of Sauk Centre

Sauk Centre, MN

16

Florida Business Bank

Melbourne, FL

17

Big Bend Banks

Marfa, TX

18

First National Bank Northwest Florida

Panama City, FL

19

Texas Security Bank

Dallas, TX

20

Germantown Trust & Savings Bank

Germantown, IL

21

Providence Bank of Texas

Southlake, TX

22

Community National Bank of Okarche

Okarche, OK

23

United Roosevelt Savings Bank

Carteret, NJ

24

Northmark Bank

North Andover, MA

25

T Bank

Dallas, TX

26

North Valley Bank (CO)

Thornton, CO

27

Pony Express Bank

Braymer, MO

28

Oakworth Capital Bank

Birmingham, AL

29

The Commerce Bank (Evansville, IN)

Evansville, IN

30

Pioneer Trust Bank

Salem, OR

31

Liberty National Bank (IA)

Sioux City, IA

32

Touchmark National Bank

Alpharetta, GA

33

Esquire Bank

Garden City, NY

34

Grand River Bank

Grandville, MI

35

Community Valley Bank

El Centro, CA

36

Schertz Bank & Trust

Schertz, TX

37

Lewis & Clark Bank

Oregon City, OR

38

Texas Republic Bank

Frisco, TX

39

Town & Country Bank (NV)

Las Vegas, NV

40

Bank Of Bird-In-Hand

Bird In Hand, PA

41

First National Bank in Philip

Philip, SD

42

Chino Commercial Bank, N.A.

Chino, CA

43

Global Bank

New York, NY

44

South Coast Bank & Trust

Brunswick , GA

45

Farmers and Merchants State Bank (ND)

Langdon, ND

46

BLC Community Bank

Little Chute, WI

47

M.Y. Safra Bank

New York, NY

48

Premier Bank (NE)

Omaha, NE

49

Royal Business Bank

Los Angeles, CA

50

San Diego Private Bank

Coronado, CA




2018 Healthiest Credit Unions

Rank

Name

Location

1

Denver Fire Department Federal Credit Union

Denver, CO

2

Cascade Community Credit Union

Roseburg, OR

3

Cloverbelt Credit Union

Wausau, WI

4

F&A Federal Credit Union

Monterey Park, CA

5

Clark County Credit Union

Las Vegas, NV

6

Moog Employees Federal Credit Union

East Aurora, NY

7

Utah Power Credit Union

Salt Lake City, UT

8

Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union

Pasadena, TX

9

Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union

Lone Tree, CO

10

Mission Federal Credit Union

San Diego, CA

11

Memphis City Employees Credit Union

Memphis, TN

12

St. Paul Federal Credit Union

Saint Paul, MN

13

Sacramento Credit Union

Sacramento, CA

14

Guardians Credit Union

West Palm Beach, FL

15

Co-Op Credit Union (MN)

Montevideo, MN

16

Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union

Springfield, VA

17

Eastman Credit Union

Kingsport, TN

18

South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union

Miami, FL

19

Neches Federal Credit Union

Port Neches, TX

20

Lake Michigan Credit Union

Grand Rapids, MI

21

FAST Federal Credit Union

Hanford, CA

22

CU Community Credit Union

Springfield, MO

23

Building Trades Credit Union

Maple Grove, MN

24

Financial Center Credit Union

Stockton, CA

25

Our Community Credit Union

Shelton, WA

26

Fibre Federal Credit Union

Longview, WA

27

Goldenwest Credit Union

Ogden, UT

28

Desert Financial Credit Union

Phoenix, AZ

29

Community Credit Union (FL)

Rockledge, FL

30

St. Francis X. Federal Credit Union

Petoskey, MI

31

Service One Credit Union

Bowling Green, KY

32

GenFed Financial

Akron, OH

33

Columbia Credit Union (WA)

Vancouver, WA

34

Valley Communities Credit Union

Mosinee, WI

35

Service Credit Union

Portsmouth, NH

36

Arrowhead Credit Union

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

37

Pioneer Mutual Federal Credit Union

Sugar Land, TX

38

Whatcom Educational Credit Union

Bellingham, WA

39

Dirigo Federal Credit Union

Lewiston, ME

40

Sound Credit Union

Tacoma, WA

41

SouthPoint Financial Credit Union

Sleepy Eye, MN

42

Educational Employees Credit Union

Fresno, CA

43

First Nebraska Credit Union

Omaha, NE

44

Georgetown Kraft Credit Union

Georgetown, SC

45

Hometown CU (ND)

KULM, ND

46

Police and Fire Federal Credit Union

Philadelphia, PA

47

Orion Federal Credit Union

Memphis, TN

48

Los Angeles Federal Credit Union

Glendale, CA

49

Robins Financial Credit Union

Warner Robins, GA

50

MTC Federal Credit Union

Greenville, SC

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

About DepositAccounts.com
DepositAccounts.com is the largest and most comprehensive online publication in the U.S. dedicated to banking and deposits product information for consumers. It covers every federally insured bank and credit union and utilizes its patented technology to track approximately 275,000 consumer deposit rates, each updated nightly. The site features more than 11,000 editorial articles detailing depository strategies and highlighting current bank rates and offers. It is also home to one of the largest communities of depositors on the Web, hosting more than 100,000 comments, customer reviews, and forum threads.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/depositaccountscom-releases-2018-top-200-healthiest-banks-and-credit-unions-in-america-300625068.html

SOURCE DepositAccounts.com

