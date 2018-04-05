DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositAccounts.com, a subsidiary of LendingTree, today released its list of the 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America.
DepositAccounts.com evaluates the financial health of over 11,000 banks and credit unions in the United States once per quarter and has been tracking healthy institutions since 2010. To determine bank ranking and recognition, DepositAccounts.com grades each institution on a number of factors, including capitalization, deposit growth, and loan-to-reserve ratios.
"We believe it is important to give consumers a way to evaluate the financial health of their institutions," said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. "Our list empowers consumers to make informed decisions when selecting a financial institution."
For a complete listing of the 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America, visit https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/health.aspx.
|
2018 Healthiest Banks
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Location
|
1
|
First Commercial Bank (USA)
|
Alhambra, CA
|
2
|
Primary Bank
|
Bedford, NH
|
3
|
Metro Phoenix Bank
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
4
|
Mason Bank
|
Mason, TX
|
5
|
Home Bank of California
|
San Diego, CA
|
6
|
First Madison Bank & Trust
|
Athens, GA
|
7
|
First National Bank of Southern California (FNBsocal)
|
Riverside, CA
|
8
|
Lighthouse Bank
|
Santa Cruz, CA
|
9
|
Cass Commercial Bank
|
Des Peres, MO
|
10
|
Bank of George
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
11
|
Solera National Bank
|
Lakewood, CO
|
12
|
Horizon Bank
|
Waverly, NE
|
13
|
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Colby
|
Colby, KS
|
14
|
The Stockgrowers State Bank of Ashland, Kansas
|
Ashland, KS
|
15
|
First State Bank of Sauk Centre
|
Sauk Centre, MN
|
16
|
Florida Business Bank
|
Melbourne, FL
|
17
|
Big Bend Banks
|
Marfa, TX
|
18
|
First National Bank Northwest Florida
|
Panama City, FL
|
19
|
Texas Security Bank
|
Dallas, TX
|
20
|
Germantown Trust & Savings Bank
|
Germantown, IL
|
21
|
Providence Bank of Texas
|
Southlake, TX
|
22
|
Community National Bank of Okarche
|
Okarche, OK
|
23
|
United Roosevelt Savings Bank
|
Carteret, NJ
|
24
|
Northmark Bank
|
North Andover, MA
|
25
|
T Bank
|
Dallas, TX
|
26
|
North Valley Bank (CO)
|
Thornton, CO
|
27
|
Pony Express Bank
|
Braymer, MO
|
28
|
Oakworth Capital Bank
|
Birmingham, AL
|
29
|
The Commerce Bank (Evansville, IN)
|
Evansville, IN
|
30
|
Pioneer Trust Bank
|
Salem, OR
|
31
|
Liberty National Bank (IA)
|
Sioux City, IA
|
32
|
Touchmark National Bank
|
Alpharetta, GA
|
33
|
Esquire Bank
|
Garden City, NY
|
34
|
Grand River Bank
|
Grandville, MI
|
35
|
Community Valley Bank
|
El Centro, CA
|
36
|
Schertz Bank & Trust
|
Schertz, TX
|
37
|
Lewis & Clark Bank
|
Oregon City, OR
|
38
|
Texas Republic Bank
|
Frisco, TX
|
39
|
Town & Country Bank (NV)
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
40
|
Bank Of Bird-In-Hand
|
Bird In Hand, PA
|
41
|
First National Bank in Philip
|
Philip, SD
|
42
|
Chino Commercial Bank, N.A.
|
Chino, CA
|
43
|
Global Bank
|
New York, NY
|
44
|
South Coast Bank & Trust
|
Brunswick , GA
|
45
|
Farmers and Merchants State Bank (ND)
|
Langdon, ND
|
46
|
BLC Community Bank
|
Little Chute, WI
|
47
|
M.Y. Safra Bank
|
New York, NY
|
48
|
Premier Bank (NE)
|
Omaha, NE
|
49
|
Royal Business Bank
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
50
|
San Diego Private Bank
|
Coronado, CA
|
2018 Healthiest Credit Unions
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Location
|
1
|
Denver Fire Department Federal Credit Union
|
Denver, CO
|
2
|
Cascade Community Credit Union
|
Roseburg, OR
|
3
|
Cloverbelt Credit Union
|
Wausau, WI
|
4
|
F&A Federal Credit Union
|
Monterey Park, CA
|
5
|
Clark County Credit Union
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
6
|
Moog Employees Federal Credit Union
|
East Aurora, NY
|
7
|
Utah Power Credit Union
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
8
|
Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union
|
Pasadena, TX
|
9
|
Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union
|
Lone Tree, CO
|
10
|
Mission Federal Credit Union
|
San Diego, CA
|
11
|
Memphis City Employees Credit Union
|
Memphis, TN
|
12
|
St. Paul Federal Credit Union
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
13
|
Sacramento Credit Union
|
Sacramento, CA
|
14
|
Guardians Credit Union
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
15
|
Co-Op Credit Union (MN)
|
Montevideo, MN
|
16
|
Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union
|
Springfield, VA
|
17
|
Eastman Credit Union
|
Kingsport, TN
|
18
|
South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union
|
Miami, FL
|
19
|
Neches Federal Credit Union
|
Port Neches, TX
|
20
|
Lake Michigan Credit Union
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
21
|
FAST Federal Credit Union
|
Hanford, CA
|
22
|
CU Community Credit Union
|
Springfield, MO
|
23
|
Building Trades Credit Union
|
Maple Grove, MN
|
24
|
Financial Center Credit Union
|
Stockton, CA
|
25
|
Our Community Credit Union
|
Shelton, WA
|
26
|
Fibre Federal Credit Union
|
Longview, WA
|
27
|
Goldenwest Credit Union
|
Ogden, UT
|
28
|
Desert Financial Credit Union
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
29
|
Community Credit Union (FL)
|
Rockledge, FL
|
30
|
St. Francis X. Federal Credit Union
|
Petoskey, MI
|
31
|
Service One Credit Union
|
Bowling Green, KY
|
32
|
GenFed Financial
|
Akron, OH
|
33
|
Columbia Credit Union (WA)
|
Vancouver, WA
|
34
|
Valley Communities Credit Union
|
Mosinee, WI
|
35
|
Service Credit Union
|
Portsmouth, NH
|
36
|
Arrowhead Credit Union
|
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|
37
|
Pioneer Mutual Federal Credit Union
|
Sugar Land, TX
|
38
|
Whatcom Educational Credit Union
|
Bellingham, WA
|
39
|
Dirigo Federal Credit Union
|
Lewiston, ME
|
40
|
Sound Credit Union
|
Tacoma, WA
|
41
|
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union
|
Sleepy Eye, MN
|
42
|
Educational Employees Credit Union
|
Fresno, CA
|
43
|
First Nebraska Credit Union
|
Omaha, NE
|
44
|
Georgetown Kraft Credit Union
|
Georgetown, SC
|
45
|
Hometown CU (ND)
|
KULM, ND
|
46
|
Police and Fire Federal Credit Union
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
47
|
Orion Federal Credit Union
|
Memphis, TN
|
48
|
Los Angeles Federal Credit Union
|
Glendale, CA
|
49
|
Robins Financial Credit Union
|
Warner Robins, GA
|
50
|
MTC Federal Credit Union
|
Greenville, SC
About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.
About DepositAccounts.com
DepositAccounts.com is the largest and most comprehensive online publication in the U.S. dedicated to banking and deposits product information for consumers. It covers every federally insured bank and credit union and utilizes its patented technology to track approximately 275,000 consumer deposit rates, each updated nightly. The site features more than 11,000 editorial articles detailing depository strategies and highlighting current bank rates and offers. It is also home to one of the largest communities of depositors on the Web, hosting more than 100,000 comments, customer reviews, and forum threads.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com
