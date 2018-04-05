DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America

"We believe it is important to give consumers a way to evaluate the financial health of their institutions," said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com. "Our list empowers consumers to make informed decisions when selecting a financial institution."

For a complete listing of the 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America, visit https://www.depositaccounts.com/banks/health.aspx.

2018 Healthiest Banks Rank Name Location 1 First Commercial Bank (USA) Alhambra, CA 2 Primary Bank Bedford, NH 3 Metro Phoenix Bank Phoenix, AZ 4 Mason Bank Mason, TX 5 Home Bank of California San Diego, CA 6 First Madison Bank & Trust Athens, GA 7 First National Bank of Southern California (FNBsocal) Riverside, CA 8 Lighthouse Bank Santa Cruz, CA 9 Cass Commercial Bank Des Peres, MO 10 Bank of George Las Vegas, NV 11 Solera National Bank Lakewood, CO 12 Horizon Bank Waverly, NE 13 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Colby Colby, KS 14 The Stockgrowers State Bank of Ashland, Kansas Ashland, KS 15 First State Bank of Sauk Centre Sauk Centre, MN 16 Florida Business Bank Melbourne, FL 17 Big Bend Banks Marfa, TX 18 First National Bank Northwest Florida Panama City, FL 19 Texas Security Bank Dallas, TX 20 Germantown Trust & Savings Bank Germantown, IL 21 Providence Bank of Texas Southlake, TX 22 Community National Bank of Okarche Okarche, OK 23 United Roosevelt Savings Bank Carteret, NJ 24 Northmark Bank North Andover, MA 25 T Bank Dallas, TX 26 North Valley Bank (CO) Thornton, CO 27 Pony Express Bank Braymer, MO 28 Oakworth Capital Bank Birmingham, AL 29 The Commerce Bank (Evansville, IN) Evansville, IN 30 Pioneer Trust Bank Salem, OR 31 Liberty National Bank (IA) Sioux City, IA 32 Touchmark National Bank Alpharetta, GA 33 Esquire Bank Garden City, NY 34 Grand River Bank Grandville, MI 35 Community Valley Bank El Centro, CA 36 Schertz Bank & Trust Schertz, TX 37 Lewis & Clark Bank Oregon City, OR 38 Texas Republic Bank Frisco, TX 39 Town & Country Bank (NV) Las Vegas, NV 40 Bank Of Bird-In-Hand Bird In Hand, PA 41 First National Bank in Philip Philip, SD 42 Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. Chino, CA 43 Global Bank New York, NY 44 South Coast Bank & Trust Brunswick , GA 45 Farmers and Merchants State Bank (ND) Langdon, ND 46 BLC Community Bank Little Chute, WI 47 M.Y. Safra Bank New York, NY 48 Premier Bank (NE) Omaha, NE 49 Royal Business Bank Los Angeles, CA 50 San Diego Private Bank Coronado, CA







2018 Healthiest Credit Unions Rank Name Location 1 Denver Fire Department Federal Credit Union Denver, CO 2 Cascade Community Credit Union Roseburg, OR 3 Cloverbelt Credit Union Wausau, WI 4 F&A Federal Credit Union Monterey Park, CA 5 Clark County Credit Union Las Vegas, NV 6 Moog Employees Federal Credit Union East Aurora, NY 7 Utah Power Credit Union Salt Lake City, UT 8 Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union Pasadena, TX 9 Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union Lone Tree, CO 10 Mission Federal Credit Union San Diego, CA 11 Memphis City Employees Credit Union Memphis, TN 12 St. Paul Federal Credit Union Saint Paul, MN 13 Sacramento Credit Union Sacramento, CA 14 Guardians Credit Union West Palm Beach, FL 15 Co-Op Credit Union (MN) Montevideo, MN 16 Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union Springfield, VA 17 Eastman Credit Union Kingsport, TN 18 South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union Miami, FL 19 Neches Federal Credit Union Port Neches, TX 20 Lake Michigan Credit Union Grand Rapids, MI 21 FAST Federal Credit Union Hanford, CA 22 CU Community Credit Union Springfield, MO 23 Building Trades Credit Union Maple Grove, MN 24 Financial Center Credit Union Stockton, CA 25 Our Community Credit Union Shelton, WA 26 Fibre Federal Credit Union Longview, WA 27 Goldenwest Credit Union Ogden, UT 28 Desert Financial Credit Union Phoenix, AZ 29 Community Credit Union (FL) Rockledge, FL 30 St. Francis X. Federal Credit Union Petoskey, MI 31 Service One Credit Union Bowling Green, KY 32 GenFed Financial Akron, OH 33 Columbia Credit Union (WA) Vancouver, WA 34 Valley Communities Credit Union Mosinee, WI 35 Service Credit Union Portsmouth, NH 36 Arrowhead Credit Union Rancho Cucamonga, CA 37 Pioneer Mutual Federal Credit Union Sugar Land, TX 38 Whatcom Educational Credit Union Bellingham, WA 39 Dirigo Federal Credit Union Lewiston, ME 40 Sound Credit Union Tacoma, WA 41 SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Sleepy Eye, MN 42 Educational Employees Credit Union Fresno, CA 43 First Nebraska Credit Union Omaha, NE 44 Georgetown Kraft Credit Union Georgetown, SC 45 Hometown CU (ND) KULM, ND 46 Police and Fire Federal Credit Union Philadelphia, PA 47 Orion Federal Credit Union Memphis, TN 48 Los Angeles Federal Credit Union Glendale, CA 49 Robins Financial Credit Union Warner Robins, GA 50 MTC Federal Credit Union Greenville, SC

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

About DepositAccounts.com

DepositAccounts.com is the largest and most comprehensive online publication in the U.S. dedicated to banking and deposits product information for consumers. It covers every federally insured bank and credit union and utilizes its patented technology to track approximately 275,000 consumer deposit rates, each updated nightly. The site features more than 11,000 editorial articles detailing depository strategies and highlighting current bank rates and offers. It is also home to one of the largest communities of depositors on the Web, hosting more than 100,000 comments, customer reviews, and forum threads.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Greuling

704-943-8208

Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/depositaccountscom-releases-2018-top-200-healthiest-banks-and-credit-unions-in-america-300625068.html

SOURCE DepositAccounts.com

Related Links

http://DepositAccounts.com

