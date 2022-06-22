Deposition Reveals That Texas Oral Surgeon Who Left Metal Drill Bit Inside Woman's Jaw Kept It Secret and Neglected to Give Corrective Care

Amended lawsuit claims Dr. Kirk E. Scott and Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery waited five months to disclose surgical mishap to his patient

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New details have emerged in the lawsuit filed against oral surgeon Kirk E. Scott, M.D., D.D.S., and Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery in Frisco. In the original suit, filed in April 2021, a Texas woman claimed the dental specialist left a metal drill bit inside her jaw, failed to tell her about it, and then minimized the incident when it was revealed to her in X-rays five months later. An amended complaint recently filed in Dallas County includes excerpts from a deposition where Dr. Scott admits he knew the drill bit broke inside of Indeera Musa's jaw at the time of the procedure and failed to perform an X-ray, which would have verified the metal bur remnant.