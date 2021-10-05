DepositLink Pay provides brokers and title companies with an easy way to eliminate paper checks

"DepositLink Pay is a giant step in automating payments for real estate," said Jay Rooney, CEO & Founder DepositLink. Tweet this

"DepositLink Pay is a giant step in automating payments for real estate," said Jay Rooney, CEO and Founder of DepositLink. "Buyers and renters have easy access and can make payments in less than two minutes, from any device."

DepositLink Pay offers a branded broker/agent, or company user experience, helping companies maintain a solid connection to their clients throughout the process. The platform tracks payment status in real-time, and funds clear in as little as 24 hours.

"We listened to our partners and the industry who were looking to make digital payments even easier," said Rooney. "DepositLink Pay delivers that, and more. We are excited to bring this advanced technology to market."

DepositLink is holding DepositLink Demo Days , a live webinar series where brokers can see the full breadth of the DepositLink solution and business benefits. Brokers interested in learning more are encouraged to register here or call 1-833-DEP-LINK.

The DepositLink team will also conduct live demos of DepositLink Pay at the Inman Connect Las Vegas 2021 conference on October 25-28. Attendees are invited to booth #415 to learn more.

About DepositLink

DepositLink is a mobile responsive digital payments solution for real estate businesses. With DepositLink, real estate and title companies can collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits electronically. Payments made on DepositLink's platform deliver good funds through the ACH network in less than one business day. www.depositlink.com

