DepositLink Selected by HUNT Real Estate ERA to Streamline Real Estate Payments

BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositLink, the industry leader in electronic payments for residential real estate transactions, today announced it has been selected by New York powerhouse HUNT Real Estate ERA.

Through this partnership, DepositLink will allow HUNT's more than 1,400 agents throughout New York state to request electronic payments safely and securely through the ACH network. HUNT's customers will benefit by making payments and binding offers faster in a highly competitive real estate market.

"We look forward to working with DepositLink to provide all of our HUNT Real Estate sales professionals with a secure, hassle-free method for clients to send escrow funds directly to our account," said Charlie Hunt, Executive Vice President and COO for HUNT Real Estate Corp.

"Working with HUNT is a true testament to how we are redefining how real estate transactions work, through our innovative technology-forward platform," said Jay Rooney, CEO and Founder, DepositLink. "There is a large opportunity to modernize payments in this industry, and we're excited to work with the biggest players in real-estate as we continue to identify and alleviate the pain points and nuances of real estate transactions."

DepositLink launched into production in October 2019 and now has customers in all 50 states.

About DepositLink

Founded by a seasoned team of real estate veterans, DepositLink is a simple, secure, and efficient way for real estate companies and escrow holders to request and send earnest money deposits and commissions electronically through the ACH network.

About HUNT Real Estate ERA

HUNT Real Estate Corporation is the parent company of HUNT Real Estate ERA and operates over 50+ branches throughout western and upstate New York, Massachusetts, and metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 1911, HUNT is the most successful family-owned and operated real estate company in New York State, and is ranked the 35th largest real estate firm in the nation for closed transactions by REAL Trends. HUNT also operates a commercial brokerage, mortgage banking firm, insurance agency, title agency, an award-winning relocation division, residential building company, and a fee-for-service brokerage. HUNT's mission is to build its presence through successful sales professionals, to grow profitably, and to provide the highest quality of real estate and homeownership services. For more information about HUNT Real Estate, visit www.huntrealestate.com.

