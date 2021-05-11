Depositphotos Reaches 200 Million Uploads; Reveals Massive Spike in Search for "Happiness"

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Depositphotos , one of the world's leading visual content marketplaces, doubled its contributed content library in just two years – the collection now sits at more than 200 million uploads. This makes Depositphotos the third largest royalty-free stock company.

At the start of 2019, the library had 100 million images, videos, vectors and illustrations. In order to grow, Depositphotos expanded their website in 2020 to include over 50,000 ready-made templates to create your own designs and a stock audio section with over 500,000 royalty-free tracks.

To celebrate this milestone, Depositphotos created a report highlighting key insights that show the latest trends in user searches and downloads. Depositphotos also interviewed contributors that work in different genres (photography, illustration, and design) to explore their artistic perspective on popular themes today. The trends revealed a global shift in users' moods from 2020 to 2021.

From 2019 to 2020, searches on Depositphotos related "sadness" increased by 508%. But, from 2020 to 2021, "happiness" searches – like "rainbow", "positive", "fun" and "celebrate" – went up 1799%.

"The searches on Depositphotos provide a window into user sentiment. This data reflects a global healing and an optimism that more positive, happy times are ahead," says Vadim Nekhai, CEO at Depositphotos. "We cannot point to another time when a non-business related topic increased at this rate."

Other growing search trends include:

"Marketing" up 300%

"Food" up 271%

"Nature" up 261%

"Family" up 114%

These and other insights can be viewed on an infographic (include link when ready) Depositphotos created for the 200 million uploads milestone. The infographic also showcases key business insights, including:

5,000,000 files added monthly

95,000+ contributors around the world

173 countries represented

Top photographers, musicians and digital artists from around the globe regularly contribute to Depositphotos to grow this collection, used by more than 24 million business owners, graphic designers and creative agencies worldwide.

"What really makes our contributors special is the quality of their work – it's truly exceptional," says Nekhai. "The variety and quality we're able to offer is why leading international companies turn to our library first."

To find out more about other creative projects and reports from Depositphotos, visit the DepositphotosCreative Hub .

View the Depositphotos press kit here .

ABOUT DEPOSITPHOTOS

Depositphotos is one of the world's leading content marketplaces with a library of 200 million royalty-free images, videos, vectors, illustrations, and music. Depositphotos fosters a community of 100,000 creatives that submit their works to help clients from 192 countries around the world to visualize their ideas. The company headquarters are in New York, with offices in Milan, Kyiv, Moscow, and Limassol.

