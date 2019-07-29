Depression-Fighting, Addiction-Stopping Magic Mushrooms Coming to Your Morning Cup of Coffee

DENVER, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the decriminalization of psilocybin-containing "magic" mushrooms by Denver voters, Sträva has begun exploring the benefits and risks of combining micro-doses of psilocybin with their specialty coffee and tea products. Sträva CEO, Andrew Aamot, shares that the company's vision is to bring consumers amazing beverages infused with promising natural compounds, and in the case of psilocybin, to seek physical, mental and spiritual therapeutic benefits without triggering psychedelic "trips," which can occur when psilocybin is consumed in high doses.

Psilocybin, naturally occurring in over 180 species of mushrooms, stimulates serotonin receptors in the brain and is believed to expand neural activity. Traditional medicine and cultural rituals have embraced mushrooms for centuries for this reason; modern science is offering validation. A 2013 study conducted by the University of South Florida showed that psilocybin acted to stimulate growth of new brain cells, while a 2014 study published in The Journal of Royal Society Interface demonstrated increased neural connectivity in the brain.

Designated by the FDA as a "breakthrough therapy," the study of psilocybin for treatment of anxiety, addiction and resistant depression, is gaining traction. 2006 and 2011 studies by the University of Arizona showed "promising trends toward decreased psychological distress" using low-moderate (14mg/70kg) and (10mg, 25mg/70kg) doses.

By incorporating micro-doses of psilocybin into coffee and tea, Sträva aims to empower consumers with access to natural compounds which may offer life- hanging benefits. Aamot states, "Just as cannabis has been misunderstood and controversial for decades, psilocybin from mushrooms has been equally polarizing, yet proponents of both suggest they each can contribute meaningfully to the human experience. As research is proving, with measured consumption, cannabis and psilocybin can both promote physiological, mental and spiritual health."

Sträva is engaged in product and market research and anticipates completing a product brief by early 2020. Aamot "believes the regulatory environment will be favorable by late 2020 or 2021" and "looks forward to Sträva releasing the first product of its kind."

Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc. is a Denver based specialty beverage company focused on developing innovative nature-infused products and delivering daily moments of enjoyment and improving quality of life for consumers. www.stravacraftcoffee.com

