Depth Public Relations marks 15-year milestone serving mortgage fintech and regtech innovators

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Depth Public Relations , Inc. (DepthPR), a leading provider of consultative marketing, public relations and reputation management services for mortgage fintech innovators, the residential finance industry and technology for emerging regulated markets (regtech) is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its launch during the Mortgage Bankers Association's Annual Convention & Expo 2021 in San Diego.

DepthPR's business model was conceived to fill a knowledge and service gap for growth-focused technology innovators driving the modernization and digitization of housing finance. Combining unrivaled strategic insights and top-shelf content development with native digital marketing acumen, DepthPR has a track record for fueling adoption of its clients' solutions and services from customer relationship management (CRM), appraisal and loan origination through mortgage servicing, quality control (QC) and capital markets.

DepthPR founder Kerri S. Milam launched the firm in 2006 for the simple reason that she knew she could "build a better mousetrap" based upon her breadth of experience encompassing global PR agencies, public policy, B2B technology innovation, state and local government, financial journalism, cause-related marketing and B2B consulting.

"We ventured out on our own and hitched our wagon to residential finance innovation out of a passion for housing as a key economic driver and an affinity for the tech innovators and visionaries driving its modernization," said Milam. "Building a business is a worthwhile challenge, and even more so if you build it where your heart and intelligence can work in concert. That is what we created, and also the kind of client we serve most effectively."

During the last decade and a half DepthPR has maintained its commitment to avoid working with its clients' direct competitors and to facilitate strategic cross-pollination across clientele – an added value that continues to set the agency apart. Further, the firm emphasizes integrated marketing planning and a project management approach to maximize sustained momentum, support strategic pivots, and ensure 360-degree accountability.

"It says a lot that DepthPR has been the IDS agency of record since 2009 ," said IDS CEO Mark Mackey. "During that 12-year relationship we have come to rely on their services and to value the way they collaborate with our internal marketing team to ensure we spotlight the reputation we've built with mortgage lenders, closing agents and our partners over more than 30 years."

Despite the pandemic, DepthPR grew its client roster by 17% in the past year, increased employee headcount by 30% and promoted two staff members. As DepthPR reflects on its successful 15 years and its cultivation of mortgage, housing, and financial technology expertise, it looks to broaden its client base among emerging regtech markets.

