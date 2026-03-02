Deputy Launches U.S. Payroll with Paycor, Expanding Platform Reach and Cutting Processing Time by Up to 50% for Shift-Based Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy , the world's leading workforce management platform for hourly work, today announced the U.S. launch of Deputy Payroll, enabled by Paycor . The release marks a significant expansion of Deputy's platform, unifying time tracking, tools to support compliance workflows, and payroll into a single workflow designed for America's shift-based workforce.

Beyond product integration, the collaboration significantly expands Deputy's distribution footprint in the U.S. Through Paycor's established network of small and mid-sized employers nationwide, Deputy gains direct exposure to thousands of shift-based businesses already running payroll infrastructure at scale. This creates a structurally advantaged go-to-market channel, accelerating customer acquisition while reducing friction in the buyer journey. For Paycor, the integration strengthens its ecosystem with category-leading workforce management; for Deputy, it meaningfully increases market reach among multi-location operators and growing SMBs.

For operators running payroll, moving approved timesheet data into payroll has long been a manual, error-prone process that consumes valuable management time, increases administrative overhead, and introduces compliance and wage risk. With a single action, time data, pay rates, and leave accruals flow directly into Paycor's payroll system, removing exports, reformatting, and duplicate uploads. The result is fewer reconciliation errors, reduced administrative burden, and materially reduced payroll processing time.

The launch follows a successful multi-month pilot across retail, healthcare, and food service businesses representing millions of hourly workers nationwide. Pilot participants reported payroll processing times reduced by up to 50%, measurable reductions in administrative errors, and a consolidated operational experience built around a unified operational view. For growing operators, that efficiency translates into stronger labor cost control and improved operational discipline.

"The reduction in extra steps to get approved timesheets into payroll is the biggest benefit," said Marianne Lipari, Finance Manager at Exit 11 Coffee. "The new process is smoother and easier."

For Darin Krum, owner of Eastham Ace Hardware, the impact was immediate. "You finish your timesheets in Deputy, press 'send to Paycor,' and everything's right there. It reduced our payroll processing time by about half. Deputy is so good at scheduling, time, and attendance. Paycor is so good at payroll. Now you get the best of both worlds."

Kristina Stillwaugh of Mineral Creek Ace Hardware said the integration saves her approximately 45 minutes to an hour every pay period. "This is a significant time savings for us."

For multi-location operators running weekly payroll, those savings compound into dozens of hours of recovered management time annually, which can be redirected toward team development, customer experience, and revenue-generating activities. By consolidating time, compliance support workflows, and pay into a unified workflow, businesses reduce friction and improve financial accuracy across all locations.

Deputy Payroll creates a unified workflow from shift to paycheck. Approved timesheets flow directly into payroll while preserving full managerial visibility and control prior to submission. Employees can access Paycor-generated pay stubs directly in the Deputy mobile app, creating a seamless connection between the work performed and the wages earned.

The integration represents a natural extension of Deputy's workforce management suite, reinforcing its role as a central system supporting both operational and payroll processes for shift-based businesses.

"This marks a significant milestone in Deputy's evolution as a platform for shift-based businesses," said Silvija Martincevic, CEO of Deputy. "By unifying workforce management and payroll in a single workflow, we're reducing friction and improving accuracy. Just as importantly, this collaboration expands our reach through Paycor's nationwide employer network, giving Deputy scalable distribution into thousands of U.S. businesses. As complexity grows for shift-based employers, they need connected systems that anchor both operational and financial processes. Together, we're building that infrastructure."

Deputy serves hundreds of thousands of businesses globally across industries where work happens on the floor, in the field, and on the frontline. With the addition of payroll in the U.S., Deputy further establishes itself as the central hub for workforce planning, administrative support, time tracking, and pay. It is purpose-built for the complexity of shift-based operations at scale.

Deputy Payroll, enabled by Paycor, is available now to Deputy's U.S. customers. For more information, visit deputy.com/payroll-software .

