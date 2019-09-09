DePuy Synthes Expands ATTUNE Knee Platform with Cementless Option

The demand for cementless knee replacement is increasing1, specifically for younger, more active patients for whom biological fixation and in-growth of the implant to bone may help meet the demands of their active lifestyle today and into the future. In the U.S., cementless total knee replacement procedures increased more than 25 percent from 2017 to 2018.2

"The ATTUNE Cementless Knee has the same great kinematic features of the cemented ATTUNE Knee, but I feel the cementless technology is a better alternative for my younger and more active patients who have healthy, strong bones," said Ryan M. Nunley, MD, Associate Professor and Fellowship Director at Washington University Orthopedics, Barnes Jewish Hospital.*** "These patients have the potential to remain active for many decades, and I think the evidence3 is growing that cementless knees have good long-term durability. I've implanted more than 400 ATTUNE Cementless Knees in my practice with excellent early results."

The ATTUNE Cementless Knee is the latest addition to the comprehensive ATTUNE Knee platform, which also includes a cemented primary knee system, a revision knee system and a tibial base with ATTUNE S+ Technology designed to enhance intraoperative tibial fixation.

As with the cemented primary and revision systems, the ATTUNE Cementless Knee features several patented technologies designed to improve knee function. These include the ATTUNE GRADIUS Curve to provide stability through the range of motion and GLIDERIGHT Articulation to more accurately replicate the normal relationship between the patella (knee cap) and femur.

In developing the ATTUNE Cementless Knee, DePuy Synthes drew on the successful clinical history and legacy of its cementless and rotating platform technologies, including the LCS Cementless Knee which features POROCOAT Porous Coating which allows for biologic fixation. The LCS Cementless Knee with POROCOAT Porous Coating has demonstrated an implant survivorship of 97.4% at a minimum 17-year follow-up.4 In addition, all of the bone interfacing surfaces of the ATTUNE Cementless Femoral Component are coated with POROCOAT Porous Coating and the ATTUNE Cementless Rotating Platform Tibial Base features four porous-coated pegs and central cone designed to enhance fixation of the implant to the bone.

"With the ATTUNE Cementless Knee, we have carried forward technologies and learnings from clinically proven devices like the LCS Knee and combined that with ATTUNE Knee patented technologies to provide our customers a compelling solution to meeting emerging patient needs," said Rajit Kamal, Vice President and Global Franchise Leader, Knees, DePuy Synthes.**** "Our strong hope and belief is that this implant system will help younger, more active patients get back to doing what they love if their surgeon feels they are the right candidate."

The ATTUNE Cementless Knee is initially being launched in the United States, select countries in Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, with additional launches to follow. It is available in a Cruciate Retaining and Posterior Stabilized Rotating Platform construct as well as a hybrid construct (cementless Femoral Component with a cemented Fixed Bearing or Rotating Platform Tibial base).

For more information on ATTUNE Cementless, please visit ATTUNECementless.com. For more information on the evidence behind the ATTUNE Knee Platform, please visit ATTUNEevidence.com

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.depuysynthes.com.

*The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within the Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

**DePuy Synthes represents the products and services of DePuy Synthes, Inc. and its affiliates.

***Dr. Ryan Nunley is a consultant to DePuy Synthes Joint Reconstruction.

****Rajit Kamal is employed by Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

1,2DRG Q3 2018 Construct Report.

3National Joint Registry for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, 15th Annual Report. (2018). Table 3.25. Available from: njrreports.org.uk

4McMahon SE, Doran E, O'Brien S, Cassidy RS, Boldt JG, Beverland DE. Seventeen to Twenty Years of Follow-Up of the Low Contact Stress Rotating-Platform Total Knee Arthroplasty With a Cementless Tibia in All Cases. J Arthroplasty 34(3): 508, 2019. 10.10.1016/j.arth.2018.11.024.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding ATTUNE Cementless Knee in a rotating platform. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of DePuy Synthes, any of the other Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither DePuy Synthes, the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

© DePuy Synthes 2019. All rights reserved.

120353-190807 DSUS

SOURCE DePuy Synthes Companies