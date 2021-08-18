DePuy Synthes Introduces the INHANCE™ Shoulder System, a First-to-Market, Fully Integrated Shoulder Arthroplasty System

There are many reasons surgeons may need to transition to a different surgical treatment option during shoulder arthroplasty procedures, including humeral bone quality and severity of glenoid bone loss, or the extent of rotator cuff deficiency. The INHANCE Shoulder System empowers surgeons to treat a broad range of cases by providing an intelligently-designed implant offering that is both streamlined and comprehensive, and also features unique interoperative flexibility, addressing a critical unmet clinical need. The common instrumentation of the INHANCE Shoulder System also facilitates greater OR efficiency 1 .

This new class of shoulder system also features:

Reusable instrumentation optimized for efficiency with only two instrument cases for stemless and stemmed anatomic procedures

A comprehensive size range of anatomic stemless and stemmed inlay humeral implants that share a common geometrical shape to easily fixate to the humerus

A unique circular anatomic glenoid component compatible with any sized humeral head, and the ONE STEP PREP™ Glenoid Reamer that reduces the number of surgical steps, eliminating the need to separately ream the backside of the implant, drill the central hole, and drill the peripheral holes2

"Advancements in shoulder arthroplasty have enabled a broader range of surgical treatment over the past decade but have increased the complexity and cost of preparing for each surgical case," said J. Michael Wiater, MD, Vice Chairman, Chief of Shoulder Surgery and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine***. "The INHANCE Shoulder System can empower surgeons to seamlessly alter their surgical flow, while simultaneously keeping their focus on the patient, and has the potential to reduce OR time."

The INHANCE Shoulder System is also designed for the shift in site of care of certain orthopaedic procedures towards outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers where economic value and operational efficiency are critical considerations. The INHANCE Shoulder System's implants are designed to preserve bone, provide immediate and long-term fixation, and facilitate intra-operative flexibility while simplifying preparation for various surgical treatment options3,4.

Additional features of the system include:

Novel implant designs that are additively manufactured via state-of-the-art 3D laser printing incorporating the UNITI™ Porous Structure, which was created specifically for biological fixation in the shoulder. 3

Only two reusable instrument cases are required, reducing the number of trays needed to be reprocessed, stored, and retrieved

Advanced cross-linked Vitamin E polyethylene for desired wear characteristics and oxidative stability, which becomes an important consideration to reduce the risk of revision and complications4, which can potentially reduce the economic burden to the healthcare system.

DePuy Synthes acquired the INHANCE Shoulder System through a multi-year, strategic agreement with Ignite Orthopedics, LLC. Through this collaboration, DePuy Synthes will launch the core system plus additional product innovations. The INHANCE Shoulder System was designed in collaboration with a team of leading shoulder arthroplasty surgeons and is competitively positioned to address the increasing complexity of shoulder replacement procedures by integrating less invasive clinical options aligned with how surgeons approach patient care.



"At DePuy Synthes we're focused on delivering innovations to address the most pressing needs of surgeons today while anticipating market dynamics that drive clinical trends and the needs of tomorrow," said Russell Powers, Worldwide President, Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction, DePuy Synthes****. "The INHANCE Shoulder System reflects our strong commitment to lead in shoulder arthroplasty by taking innovation to the next level."

