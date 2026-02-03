Derapi Raises $7M Seed Round to Scale the Software Infrastructure Behind Distributed Energy Ecosystem

Funding accelerates the adoption of a universal integration layer, as grid reliability pressures mount

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Derapi, a software company building the connective infrastructure for the distributed energy ecosystem, today announced it has raised $7 million in seed funding to expand its team and accelerate adoption of its universal API platform. As grid operators, utilities, and energy companies work to unlock flexibility from distributed energy resources (DERs), Derapi is making it easier for those resources to connect, coordinate, and participate at scale.

Stina Brock, CEO & Thomas Lee, Founder and President

The round was led by Earthshot Ventures with participation from Tuesday Capital, Susquehanna Sustainable Investments, WYVC, Breakthrough Venture Capital, WovenEarth Ventures, Radicle Impact, Raisewell Ventures, and notable angel investors including E8 Angels, GreenSky Capital, Aurora Venture Investments. These firms join existing investors UNION, Ubiquity Ventures, and M1C.

As global electricity demand continues to rise and grid reliability faces mounting pressure, distributed energy resources including solar, batteries, EV chargers, and smart devices are increasingly critical to meet peak demand. Despite rapid DER deployment, a lack of standardized, scalable integrations has limited their ability to participate meaningfully in grid services and virtual power plants (VPPs).

Derapi serves as a software hub for the distributed energy ecosystem, providing a single, trusted integration layer across devices, platforms, and programs. Its universal API enables secure data access, device control, and authorization across a fragmented landscape. By standardizing how systems connect, Derapi helps utilities, VPP operators, grid software providers, and energy platforms move faster, scale programs with confidence, and reduce engineering complexity.

"Distributed energy already holds enormous potential, but participation hasn't kept pace with deployment," said Stina Brock, CEO of Derapi. "We built Derapi to make distributed energy easier to connect, easier to trust, and easier to scale. When integration is simple and reliable, innovators can move faster and the grid can become more flexible and resilient."

Customers say that shift directly impacts their ability to grow and respond to grid needs.

"Derapi has transformed the speed at which we onboard new battery partners," said Gisela Glandt, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development at Uplight. "With streamlined integrations, our utility partners can tap into more distributed energy resources and flexible load, while Uplight gains more capacity to focus on innovation."

"The future grid will be distributed, dynamic, and software-defined," said Ramsay Siegal, Partner at Earthshot Ventures. "Derapi is making that future real by turning fragmented devices into coordinated, grid-scale infrastructure. This is how we unlock the full potential of the grid in a time of rapid growth and transformation."

With the new funding, Derapi is expanding to support the connection and coordination of millions of smart energy devices nationwide, empowering customers to move faster and to create entirely new products at the intersection of energy, software, and the grid.

To learn more about Derapi, contact [email protected].

About Derapi

Derapi is the foundational connectivity layer for the distributed energy future. Built by industry veterans from EnergyHub, Enphase, AutoGrid, Proterra, and other leading energy companies, Derapi delivers trusted, manufacturer-sanctioned software integrations that power the world's most critical distributed energy programs. By owning the complexity of device connectivity and interoperability, Derapi enables energy providers, innovators, and grid operators to move faster and unlock flexibility, resilience, and affordability in the global energy transition.

About Earthshot Ventures

Earthshot Ventures is an early stage venture firm founded on the conviction that reinventing energy and industry is the next trillion-dollar opportunity. We back entrepreneurs tackling the hardest problems of today, and turning them into the most valuable companies of tomorrow. Our edge lies in software, AI, and critical systems that accelerate the shift to a smarter, more resilient, and secure economy.

