Derek A. Pickell appointed Chief Executive Officer, CompuGroup Medical US

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGroup Holding USA, Inc., a 100 % subsidiary of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), a leading provider of ambulatory electronic medical record (EMR), practice management (PM) software, laboratory management software, revenue cycle management (RCM) services, and credentialing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek A. Pickell as the Chief Executive Officer for the entire CompuGroup Medical US operation. This includes the existing CGM US and newly acquired eMDs and Aria Health Services businesses. With over 37 years of experience in the US Healthcare IT and Technology-enabled services, Pickell brings a wealth of knowledge and success in the US market.

Dr. Dirk Wössner, CEO of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stated "I am delighted to have Derek on board as the new CEO for our combined business in the US. He will now lead the new combined team of the joint company and report directly to me. Derek and the US team will drive the integration process to wow our valued customers every day, achieve great success, and deliver further growth in our US business. I wish him all the best!"

"I was thrilled to become part of the CGM team and now am even more excited to take on this role. CompuGroup Medical is a world leader in eHealth Solutions. Coupled with the recent acquisition of eMDs in the US, the sheer size and scope of our offerings means we have a tremendous opportunity to transform how information systems and revenue cycle management services are delivered to the US market," commented Pickell. "The opportunity to work with Dirk and CompuGroup Medical's worldwide management team, along with the deep experience of the combined US leadership group and our amazing employees means we can look forward to further growth and the strengthening of the CGM brand in the growing US health IT and tech-enabled services market."

Mr. Pickell has been the CEO of eMDs, Inc. for the last 5 years. During this time, he oversaw significant revenue and client growth at an over 30% CAGR, positioning eMDs as a top 5 company for ambulatory software and solutions. eMDs was officially acquired by CGM in December. Before joining eMDs, he was CEO of Convergent Revenue Cycle Management, Inc. where he managed the strategic direction, financial and operational performance, as well as the sales and marketing for the Healthcare Division. Before Convergent, he was a VP and General Manager of McKesson Provider Technologies. In this role, he was responsible for the success of the physician office-based software and revenue cycle outsourcing business. Pickell has also held senior level positions in both the healthcare EDI and HIS space in US healthcare.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 837 million in 2020 its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other health professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverages among eHealth service providers. Approximately 8,000 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system (including the now-counted employees of eMDs).

Contact for media representatives:

Patrick Hall

EVP, Business Development and Marketing

P +1 (512) 638 6966

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.cgm.com/us

SOURCE CompuGroup Medical

Related Links

http://www.CGMus.com

