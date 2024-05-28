Derek and Jessica Crain of Mindful Therapy Group Announced as Regional Finalists of Entrepreneur Of The Year® for Contributions to Improving Access to Mental Healthcare

Entrepreneur Of The Year Celebrates Ambitious Entrepreneurs Who Are Shaping The Future

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Crain, LICSW CEO, and Jessica Crain, COO, co-founders of Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), were both named finalists of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mountain West Award, an annual award from EY, for the important work that they are doing to expand access to Mental Health for those in need in the Western United States.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally. The award honors business leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Derek and Jessica founded Mindful Therapy Group in 2011 in response to the immense need for mental healthcare services. After successful careers in hospital settings, Derek as a social worker and Jessica as a registered nurse, they established a private practice where Derek served clients in an outpatient setting. It quickly became clear that the need for care outpaced their individual efforts.

Their experience starting a practice also revealed how challenging private practice can be for mental health clinicians. Many yearn to run their own practices, but feel overwhelmed at the prospect of starting a business and are unsure of their ability to succeed. Establishing a group of private practice clinicians was meant to solve both of these problems.

In the 13 years since its founding, Mindful Therapy Group has grown to serve 20,000 patients every week across five different states. Although it has come far from its roots, the original guiding values still drive the organization: to create access to quality mental healthcare by supporting providers as they build and run successful private practices.

Derek and Jessica are still intimately involved in the direction and growth of the organization, striving to expand access to mental healthcare and to build a support system for clinicians to prevent burnout and advocate for fair reimbursement for services.

Under the Crains' leadership, Mindful Therapy Group has provided access to Mental Healthcare for more than one hundred thousand patients, since its founding in 2011. In 2024 alone, the company expanded into three new markets including Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, bringing its total number of regional offices to 15 locations across five states. In 2023, its collaborative network of independent clinicians grew by 483 new providers and the team recorded 700,000 therapy sessions, with over 12,000 new patient visits. Mindful's clinicians see 20,000 clients weekly.

Derek and Jessica were two of 40 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"We're incredibly honored to be named an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist alongside such inspiring leaders and innovators," said Derek and Jessica. "It's a privilege to be included amongst so many companies tackling some of the biggest challenges facing communities today. This honor is only possible because of our amazing team and network of independent clinicians."

Mindful believes that by equipping independent therapists with essential tools and support, more individuals can access therapy. Their model focuses on assisting mental health clinicians in establishing independent practices by offering comprehensive business support through webinars, community-building activities, and professional guidance.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Regional award winners will be announced on Saturday, June 15, during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its expansive and collaborative network of independent clinicians serving more than 20,000 clients weekly. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has 15 offices throughout Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful's network can visit mindfulsupportservices.com/Provider-opportunities.

