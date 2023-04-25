DEREK HOUGH ANNOUNCES SYMPHONY OF DANCE
Apr 25, 2023, 10:00 ET
Highly Anticipated All New National Tour Launches September 2023
LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the sold-out successes Derek Live: The Tour, and of Move Live on Tour and Move – Beyond – Live on Tour, including multiple sellouts at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, DEREK HOUGH returns with a monumental experience for 2023 – DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE.
From the EMMY® award winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs® creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour. DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE kicks off on September 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls, ID on December 23, 2023.
Presales start Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on Friday, April 28, 2023, at www.derekhough.com. VIP packages will be available through the site, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities with Derek.
Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer whose credits include Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency).
For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com.
2023 DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE DATES:
All dates and cities are subject to change.
|
Date
|
City
|
September 28, 2023
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
September 29, 2023
|
Riverside, CA
|
September 30, 2023
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
October 1, 2023
|
Reno, NV
|
October 4, 2023
|
Seattle, WA
|
October 5, 2023
|
Spokane, WA
|
October 6, 2023
|
Boise, ID
|
October 7, 2023
|
Eugene, OR
|
October 8, 2023
|
Portland, OR
|
October 11, 2023
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
October 12, 2023
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
October 13, 2023
|
Denver, CO
|
October 14, 2023
|
Lincoln, NE
|
October 17, 2023
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
October 18, 2023
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
October 20, 2023
|
Chicago, IL
|
October 21, 2023
|
Peoria, IL
|
October 26, 2023
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
October 27, 2023
|
Windsor, Ontario
|
October 28, 2023
|
Rama, Ontario
|
October 31, 2023
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
November 1, 2023
|
Appleton, WI
|
November 3, 2023
|
Akron, OH
|
November 4, 2023
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
November 5, 2023
|
St. Louis, MO
|
November 7, 2023
|
Kansas City, MO
|
November 8, 2023
|
Nashville, TN
|
November 10, 2023
|
Albany, NY
|
November 11, 2023
|
Hershey, PA
|
November 14, 2023
|
Durham, NC
|
November 15, 2023
|
Atlanta, GA
|
November 16, 2023
|
New Orleans, LA
|
November 18, 2023
|
Louisville, KY
|
November 21, 2023
|
Boston, MA
|
November 22, 2023
|
Red Bank, NJ
|
November 24, 2023
|
Waterloo, NY
|
November 25, 2023
|
Uncasville, CT
|
November 26, 2023
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
November 28, 2023
|
New York, NY
|
November 30, 2023
|
Morristown, NJ
|
December 1, 2023
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
December 2, 2023
|
Reading, PA
|
December 3, 2023
|
Brookville, NY
|
December 6, 2023
|
Oxon Hill, MD
|
December 7, 2023
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
December 9, 2023
|
Sarasota, FL
|
December 10, 2023
|
Hollywood, FL
|
December 11, 2023
|
Tampa, FL
|
December 12, 2023
|
Orlando, FL
|
December 14, 2023
|
Sugar Land, TX
|
December 15, 2023
|
Grand Prairie, TX
|
December 17, 2023
|
San Antonio, TX
|
December 19, 2023
|
Mesa, AZ
|
December 20, 2023
|
San Diego, CA
|
December 21, 2023
|
San Jose, CA
|
December 23, 2023
|
Idaho Falls, ID
ABOUT DEREK HOUGH
Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a three-time Emmy Award winner and twelve-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut in Make Your Move. On TV he starred alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Martin Short in NBC's Hairspray Live and appeared on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed West End production of Footloose. In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging panel having previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer and 6-time champion. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods, a rare feat. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.
SOURCE Derek Hough
