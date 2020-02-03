Derek Hough: No Limit To Take The Stage At Flamingo Las Vegas Beginning June 2

The dance-centric show will incorporate all-new production elements, designed specifically for the Flamingo Showroom, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.

"As a singer, dancer, instrumentalist and an overall crowd-pleaser, Derek is a true renaissance man, just like many of the greats that have played the historic Flamingo Showroom through the years" said Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. "We're thrilled to welcome him into our family of entertainers at Flamingo Las Vegas and look forward to Derek taking the stage to share his exceptional talents with our guests."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. PT. General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/DerekHoughVegas or in-person at any Caesars Entertainment box office. A limited number of meet and greets and VIP packages will also be available.

The full performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 7 p.m.

June: 2–6, 9–13, 16–20

July: 7–11, 14–18, 21–25

Aug.: 25–29

Sept.: 2–6, 8–12, 15–19

Oct.: 27–31

Nov.: 3–7

About Derek Hough

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author and World of Dance judge Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. Just one year later, he moved to London to live and train with the top dance coaches in the world and attend the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theatre, music and dance.

In May of 2017, Hough joined Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance. World of Dance, which launched as the highest rated summer show in over ten years, is an unparalleled dance competition that featured solo artists competing against duos and crews in all genres of dance, including hip hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, and more competing for a million-dollar prize.

A multi-talented entertainer, two-time Emmy Award winner and nine-time Emmy nominee for Best Choreography and the only six-time champion in franchise history of the hit ABC show Dancing with the Stars, Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film Make Your Move and has a recurring role on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular costarring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose which he starred as the male lead in London's West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC's Hairspray Live!

Hough can also add best-selling author to his list of credits. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods.

In 2014 Hough and his sister Julianne teamed for a live stage dance concert MOVE Live on Tour performing in 50 cities around the country, in 2015 they toured again selling out scores of venues on their 47 city outing. In 2017 they again performed a sold-out tour of 48 cities around the United States with their show Move – Beyond – Live on Tour. Hough recently wrapped his first solo national tour, Derek Hough Live: The Tour which visited nearly 60 cities around the country.

With celebrity partners on Dancing with the Stars that included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin, Hough was best known for his innovation and daring choreography on the show. To date, Hough is the winningest professional dancer of any Dancing with the Stars show in its franchise history.

About Flamingo Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the recently renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as new Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, three distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool Dayclub, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a wide variety of dining options with eateries such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Center Cut Steakhouse and Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including Derek Hough, CeeLo Green, Piff The Magic Dragon and the late-night adult revue X Burlesque. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment