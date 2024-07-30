Derek Hough Sets Dance For The Holidays Tour

Original Production Debuts November 1 in Atlantic City

Performances Set For 38 Cities Across North America

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four time EMMY® winner Derek Hough announced today the dates for his all new Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays tour. The 38 city tour begins November 1, 2024 in Atlantic City, NJ and concludes on December 29, 2024 with a two night engagement in Mesa, AZ with stops in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Nashville. Tickets for Dance for the Holidays are on sale to the public Friday, August 2nd at 10am local.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is an all new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough's latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have', Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs®), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Presales start Wednesday, July 31 at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on Friday, August 2. For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com . VIP packages are available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond) and live tours (Derek Hough Symphony of Dance).

November 1, 2024 Atlantic City, NJ Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars November 2, 2024 Buffalo, NY Shea's Buffalo Theatre November 3, 2024 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena November 4, 2024 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts November 6, 2024 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre November 8, 2024 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre November 9, 2024 Rama, ON Casino Rama November 10, 2024 Windsor, ON Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum November 11, 2024 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Hall November 14, 2024 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre November 15, 2024 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium November 16, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre November 18, 2024 New York, NY Beacon Theatre November 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium November 22, 2024 Hershey, PA The Hershey Theatre November 23, 2024 Rochester, NY Kodak Center November 24, 2024 Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor November 25, 2024 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center November 27, 2024 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Center November 29, 2024 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts November 30, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater December 1, 2024 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live December 3, 2024 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts December 4, 2024 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel December 5, 2024 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center December 7, 2024 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium December 8, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center December 9, 2024 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre December 11, 2024 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre December 13, 2024 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land December 14, 2024 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre December 16, 2024 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre December 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater December 19, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theater December 20, 2024 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Theater December 21, 2024 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater December 22, 2024 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic December 27, 2024 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center December 28, 2024 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center December 29, 2024 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

ABOUT DEREK HOUGH

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a four time Emmy Award winner and thirteen-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated choreographer in Television Academy history. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film Make Your Move and had a recurring role on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London's West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC's Hairspray Live! In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. Hough can also add best-selling author to his list of credits. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list. In 2023, Hough launched his second solo tour, Derek Hough Symphony of Dance which featured stops in 60 cities across the United States and Canada. His first tour, Derek Hough Live: The Tour was in 2019 and prior to that, Hough and his sister Julianne teamed for a live stage dance concert MOVE Live on Tour performing in 50 cities around the country, in 2015 they toured again selling out scores of venues on their 47-city outing. In 2017 they again performed a sold-out tour of 48 cities around the United States with their show Move – Beyond – Live on Tour. In 2021 and 2022, Hough headlined his residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The critically acclaimed dance-centric show at the Venetian Resort takes Fans on a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.

