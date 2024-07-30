Derek Hough Sets Dance For The Holidays Tour

DH Productions

Jul 30, 2024, 12:00 ET

Original Production Debuts November 1 in Atlantic City

Performances Set For 38 Cities Across North America

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four time EMMY® winner Derek Hough announced today the dates for his all new Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays tour. The 38 city tour begins November 1, 2024 in Atlantic City, NJ and concludes on December 29, 2024 with a two night engagement in Mesa, AZ with stops in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Nashville. Tickets for Dance for the Holidays are on sale to the public Friday, August 2nd at 10am local.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is an all new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough's latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have', Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs®), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour. 

Presales start Wednesday, July 31 at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on Friday, August 2. For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com. VIP packages are available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond) and live tours (Derek Hough Symphony of Dance).

November 1, 2024

Atlantic City, NJ

Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars

November 2, 2024

Buffalo, NY

Shea's Buffalo Theatre

November 3, 2024

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

November 4, 2024

Brookville, NY

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

November 6, 2024

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 8, 2024

Akron, OH

Akron Civic Theatre

November 9, 2024

Rama, ON

Casino Rama

November 10, 2024

Windsor, ON

Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum

November 11, 2024

Grand Rapids, MI

DeVos Hall

November 14, 2024

Chicago, IL

Rosemont Theatre

November 15, 2024

Columbus, OH

Mershon Auditorium

November 16, 2024

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

November 18, 2024

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

November 20, 2024

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

November 22, 2024

Hershey, PA

The Hershey Theatre

November 23, 2024

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

November 24, 2024

Oxon Hill, MD

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

November 25, 2024

Durham, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

November 27, 2024

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Center

November 29, 2024

Greensboro, NC

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

November 30, 2024

Jacksonville, FL

Moran Theater

December 1, 2024

Hollywood, FL

Hard Rock Live

December 3, 2024

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

December 4, 2024

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel

December 5, 2024

N. Charleston, SC

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

December 7, 2024

Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

December 8, 2024

Cincinnati, OH

Andrew J Brady Music Center

December 9, 2024

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

December 11, 2024

Kansas City, MO

The Midland Theatre

December 13, 2024

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

December 14, 2024

Grand Prairie, TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre

December 16, 2024

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

December 18, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

December 19, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

December 20, 2024

Las Vegas, NV

Fontainebleau Theater

December 21, 2024

Los Angeles, CA

YouTube Theater

December 22, 2024

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic

December 27, 2024

Riverside, CA

Fox Performing Arts Center

December 28, 2024

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center

December 29, 2024

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center

ABOUT DEREK HOUGH 
Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a four time Emmy Award winner and thirteen-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated choreographer in Television Academy history. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film Make Your Move and had a recurring role on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London's West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC's Hairspray Live! In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. Hough can also add best-selling author to his list of credits. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list. In 2023, Hough launched his second solo tour, Derek Hough Symphony of Dance which featured stops in 60 cities across the United States and Canada. His first tour, Derek Hough Live: The Tour was in 2019 and prior to that, Hough and his sister Julianne teamed for a live stage dance concert MOVE Live on Tour performing in 50 cities around the country, in 2015 they toured again selling out scores of venues on their 47-city outing. In 2017 they again performed a sold-out tour of 48 cities around the United States with their show Move – Beyond – Live on Tour. In 2021 and 2022, Hough headlined his residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The critically acclaimed dance-centric show at the Venetian Resort takes Fans on a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.

SOURCE DH Productions

