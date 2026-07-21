Tour Debuts November 4 in Phoenix, AZ

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four time EMMY® winner Derek Hough announced today the dates for his upcoming Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays tour. The multi-city tour begins November 4, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ and concludes on December 30, 2026 in San Jose, CA with stops in cities such as Seattle, Austin, Salt Lake City and Nashville. Additional cities will be announced at a later date. Tickets for Dance for the Holidays are on sale to the public Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10am local.

Derek Hough Sets Dance for the Holidays Tour

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is a joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough's latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have', Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs®), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Presales start Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10AM local time with general on sale in most markets following on July 24, 2026. For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com. VIP packages are available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond) and live tours (Derek Hough Symphony of Dance).

November 4, 2026 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre November 8, 2026 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall November 9, 2026 Seattle, WA Marion Oliver McCaw Hall November 13, 2026 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia November 14, 2026 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts November 16, 2026 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall November 18, 2026 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park November 20, 2026 Pensacola, FL The Saenger Theatre Pensacola November 23, 2026 Jacksonville, FL The Florida Theatre November 28, 2026 Bristol, VA Hard Rock Live Bristol November 29, 2026 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium Charlotte December 2, 2026 Richmond, VA Altria Theater December 4, 2026 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino December 7, 2026 White Plains, NY Westchester County Center December 8, 2026 Jersey City, NJ Loew's Jersey Theatre December 9, 2026 Kingston, RI Ryan Center December 11, 2026 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Arena December 12, 2026 Monticello, NY Resorts World Catskills December 13, 2026 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for the Performing Arts December 15, 2026 Trenton, NJ Cure Insurance Arena December 17, 2026 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center December 18, 2026 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center December 19, 2026 Rockford, IL Hard Rock Live Rockford December 20, 2026 Nashville, TN The Truth December 22, 2026 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace December 23, 2026 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center December 27, 2026 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center December 30, 2026 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

ABOUT DEREK HOUGH

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. He is a four-time Emmy Award winner and 13-time nominee, his four Emmys tie him for most in Television Academy history. Hough is the current host of the long-running television program Extra. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film Make Your Move and had a recurring role on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London's West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC's Hairspray Live! In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. Hough can also add best-selling author to his list of credits. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list. Earlier this year, Hough toured his Symphony of Dance Encore production which was a follow-up to his 2023 solo tour, Derek Hough Symphony of Dance which featured stops in 60 cities across the United States and Canada. His first tour, Derek Hough Live: The Tour was in 2019. In 2021 and 2022, Hough headlined his residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.

SOURCE DH Productions