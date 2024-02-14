DEREK HOUGH SYMPHONY OF DANCE TOUR SETS NEW DATES FOR 2024

Tour Resumes April 16 in Tampa, Florida

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time EMMY® winner Derek Hough announced today the 2024 dates for his Derek Hough Symphony of Dance Tour. The 26-city cross country tour resumes April 16 in Tampa (FL) and concludes on May 19 in San Diego with stops in cities such as Orlando, Richmond, San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

From the mind of Derek Hough, Symphony of Dance is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years following the sold-out successes of Derek Hough Live: The Tour, and Move Live on Tour and Move – Beyond – Live on Tour. The show features high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have', Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs® creative direction), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

All tickets previously purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled shows. Presales for new dates and on sales for rescheduled dates start 12pm local time on February 14, with general on sale for the new dates in most markets following on Friday, February 16, at 10am local at www.derekhough.com . VIP packages are also available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond).

For up-to-date information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.derekhough.com . Please note all shows with an * are rescheduled dates.

April 16, 2024 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Event Center * April 17, 2024 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla * April 18, 2024 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall * April 20, 2024 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts * April 22, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center for the Performing Arts * April 23, 2024 Wilkes Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts April 24, 2024 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE! April 25, 2024 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium April 27, 2024 Mobile, AL Mobile Civic Center Theater April 28, 2024 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall April 29, 2024 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center April 30, 2024 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park * May 2, 2024 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre * May 3, 2024 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts* May 4, 2024 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land * May 6, 2024 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre May 7, 2024 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center * May 9, 2024 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento May 10, 2024 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater * May 12, 2024 San Jose, CA San Jose Center for the Performing Arts * May 14, 2024 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center * May 15, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater May 16, 2024 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Theater * May 17, 2024 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center * May 19, 2024 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

ABOUT DEREK HOUGH

Emmy Award winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a four-time Emmy Award winner and thirteen-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated choreographer in Television Academy history. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film Make Your Move and had a recurring role on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall's Spring Spectacular co-starring alongside the Tony Award winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose in which he starred as the male lead in London's West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC's Hairspray Live! In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. Hough can also add best-selling author to his list of credits. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods, a rare feat. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The critically acclaimed dance-centric show at the Venetian Resort takes Fans on a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.

