Derek Kudsee to Lead Unit4 Financials by Coda

Strategic hire accelerates Unit4's plans to deliver the AI-Fuelled Office of the CFO

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced the appointment of Derek Kudsee as Managing Director, Unit4 Financials by Coda, underpinning the company's commitment to supporting its enterprise customers on the journey to transform the Office of the CFO for the era of Agentic AI. Derek will report to Johan Reventberg, Chief Revenue Officer.

Derek brings more than 25 years of global experience across SaaS, enterprise software, and digital transformation. He has held senior executive roles in strategy, operations, and GTM leadership, including time at SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft, where he led cross-functional teams through complex transformation and growth initiatives. These skills will be key in leading the Unit4 Financials by Coda team as it looks to define the future of financial management systems and support the Office of the CFO through a period of significant change.

Derek will be responsible for defining the future direction of the Unit4 Financials by Coda business, by outlining the strategic path forward across product, market, and enterprise customer opportunities. Unit4 recognizes that Coda has long been the trusted financial management application for CFOs around the world, but now as Agentic AI rapidly automates processes, finance teams require more agility and real-time analysis to support their decision making. Derek will bring his deep expertise in aligning product and commercial strategies to accelerate innovation in the product roadmap in areas such as AI, the user interface and analytics, while also strengthening the partner strategy to deliver more value to enterprise customers.

"We are thrilled to have Derek join the team as our new Managing Director, Unit4 Financials by Coda, because we are committed to helping our Coda customers improve business performance and productivity as the finance function goes through significant change," said Johan Reventberg, CRO, Unit4. "With his extensive track record of delivering results in entrepreneurial and multi-national environments, Derek's leadership will be key in accelerating our Unit4 Financials by Coda product roadmap, driving investment in our engineering team and supporting our enterprise customers, which include leading global brands like HDI, Howden Labuan Re, Portman Travel, SuperDry and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean AS."

"Unit4 Financials by Coda has long been integral to our enterprise customers and we have an exciting opportunity to help them reimagine the finance function with the latest innovations in AI, automation and analytics," said Derek Kudsee, Managing Director, Unit4 Financials by Coda. "I have been given a clear mandate and resources to reimagine the way our products and services enable world class finance functions into the future. Unit4 has more than 45 years' experience in financial management and is committed to applying that expertise to helping our loyal enterprise customer base innovate in core financial accounting, procurement, billing and asset management processes."

Unit4 will be hosting a Unit4 Financials by Coda Customer Day on 24th September at IET, Birmingham, UK.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organizations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information, and deliver greater insights to help organizations become more effective. By combining our mid-market expertise with a relentless focus on people, we've built flexible solutions to meet customers' unique and changing needs. Unit4 serves more than 4,700 customers globally across a number of sectors including professional services, nonprofit and public sector, with customers including Southampton City Council, Metro Vancouver, Buro Happold, Devoteam, Save the Children International, Global Green Growth Institute and Oxfam America. For further information visit www.unit4.com.

