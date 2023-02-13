Derek Lam 10 Crosby Partners with CaaStle to Expand Rental Offering

New Spring 2023 Collection Available to Borrow on DerekLam.com and through Modern Luxury's ModLux.Rent Subscription Service



NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now you can Borrow the latest styles from Derek Lam 10 Crosby including the Spring 2023 collection in a thrilling new way.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Partners with CaaStle to launch Borrow on DerekLam.com. Now you can Borrow the latest styles from Derek Lam 10 Crosby on DerekLam.com.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby has partnered with CaaStle, the leading B2B rental technology and logistics platform for fashion brands, retailers and content creators, to expand their offering in the circular economy and provide new opportunities for consumers to experience the Derek Lam 10 Crosby brand. Customers can now rent the brand's contemporary ready-to-wear collection on Derek Lam's website with the Borrow button as well as through rental services powered by CaaStle starting with Modern Luxury Media's new luxury clothing rental service ModLux.Rent.

Dan Shamdasani, CEO of Public Clothing Company (PCC), owner of the Derek Lam 10 Crosby brand stated, "We are excited to offer our customers an innovative new way to experience the Derek Lam 10 Crosby brand with the launch of Borrow. Since acquiring Derek Lam, a significant driver of growth has come from our ability to leverage our platform to introduce new retail partners and business models that generate broader awareness and access to the brand. Our partnership with CaaStle aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as it will help us to further increase our direct-to-consumer business and reach a larger base of customers that are younger and more aspirational to the brand."

Introducing Borrow from Derek Lam 10 Crosby

It's never been so easy to get dressed with Borrow. Available now on www.dereklam.com, Borrow allows you to rent and wear current garments available through Derek Lam's website. At the end of the prepaid period, you can either return the items, continue with a daily fee to extend the rental, or buy the item at a discount. Daily fees are applied as a discount to the buy price. If paid daily fees equal the buy price, the customer will own the item with no penalties, EVER.

Beginning today, customers can be the first to Borrow select styles from the energetic new Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection inspired by the elegance of Morocco as well as Pre-Spring, Denim and Essentials collections from Derek Lam 10 Crosby to mix and match their favorite pieces. Customers can find a collection of all styles available to Borrow at dereklam.com/collections/borrow or while browsing the Derek Lam website. Pick an item you love and the size you wear. If the style is available to Borrow the button will appear.

Derek Lam's Borrow program will have new pieces added regularly depending on the given collection and season.

Leveraging CaaStle's Network

The latest styles from Derek Lam 10 Crosby will also be included in Modern Luxury Media's ModLux.Rent, the first apparel subscription service offered by a media company. ModLux.Rent offers members unrestricted access to the styles for a flat monthly fee of $125, with the option to keep and purchase an item at an exclusive discount. New members can try the service free for the first 30-days and will receive three items at a time that they can wear as long as they want. When they're ready, they can exchange styles for three new ones with unlimited exchanges and returns, free priority shipping and complimentary laundering services.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby will be a featured brand in the ModLux.Rent service which offers apparel from contemporary brands including Vince, ba&sh, Scotch & Soda, The Kooples, Saloni, FARM Rio, Kobi Halperin, Acler, Saylor, and Yigal Azrouel.

Christine Hunsicker, CEO of CaaStle added, "With the launch of Borrow, Derek Lam 10 Crosby is expanding access to its clothing and enabling the brand to engage with a broader customer base in a highly profitable and revenue enhancing way. The brand exposure will continue after the initial Borrow transaction when the inventory will flow into CaaStle's network. Here it will be introduced to more than 16 million affluent consumers through services like Modern Luxury's ModLux.Rent, which will feature the introduction of Derek Lam to its collection. It's a win-win powered by CaaStle's pioneering technology."

High Resolution Images from Derek Lam 10 Crosby can be found here.

About Derek Lam 10 Crosby :

Designer Derek Lam founded his namesake brand in 2003 and in June 2011, presented a new advanced contemporary line Derek Lam 10 Crosby. His idea for the collection is to reach a woman of substance who desires clothing that will carry her through every aspect of her life, from the more formal, go to work occasions and also for the more informal aspects of her life. The 10 Crosby collection is created with an accessible appeal while maintaining Lam's core design principles: Clothing of value and integrity of design. Unique to Derek Lam 10 Crosby is its intelligent sense of style combined with surprising twists that make the collection look and feel special. For more information visit dereklam.com and follow on social @DerekLam.

About CaaStle :

CaaStle is the leading B2B rental technology and services company driving the next evolution of the circular economy for apparel and beyond. The Company's innovative CaaS ("Clothing as a Service'') rental ecosystem has created a new economy for apparel - enabling retailers, fashion brands, content creators, and digital communities in the U.S. and U.K. to strategically participate in the rental economy and connect with highly engaged consumers looking for a more flexible and sustainable way to experience fashion. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two consecutive years, CaaStle is proving that rental is an essential and lucrative component of a brand's strategy for success. For more information, visit CaaStle.com or follow on Instagram @CaaStle_Inc.

Media Contact :

Jaime Cassavechia

EJ Media Group

[email protected]

646-701-7041

SOURCE CaaStle