Derek Stevens to Transform Downtown Las Vegas with Three New Sports Betting Experiences

"The State of Nevada, and specifically Las Vegas, has always been the hub for sports wagering in the United States and with the recent Supreme Court ruling, we believe sports wagering will accelerate tremendously," said Stevens. "Our entrance into the legal sports wagering market is timely and will be enhanced with our 10% investment into VSiN. We look forward to operating the D and the Golden Gate Sportsbooks while creating the most dynamic sportsbook in Las Vegas history and the new VSiN Studios at our 18 Fremont project."

Whether placed by amateurs or experts, the sportsbooks at Golden Gate, the D, and the 18 Fremont location will appeal to all types of bettors and offer a competitive wagering menu. Additionally, a mobile app is currently in development, allowing for convenient wagering and opportunities for live betting at Golden Gate and the D.

The new sportsbook space at the Golden Gate is expected to debut in Q3 of 2019, and will serve as the archetype for the 18 Fremont project's stadium-style sportsbook. The new property's space is expected to feature the largest single screen television in the city alongside countless additional HD screens and personalized customer service kiosks.

Additionally, VSiN's 18 Fremont broadcast studio will allow bettors to have in-depth analysis of all things sports betting from a roster of experts including broadcasters, professional bettors and athletes. From its state-of-the-art studio, VSiN will deliver insight into exclusive gambling news and statistics to aid bettors in their decisions. Fans and passersby will also be able to watch and interact as the daily broadcast airs live in the new studio.

"Since launching VSiN, one of the things I'm most proud of is the people we've been able to partner with to help grow this business," said Brian Musburger, CEO of VSiN. "We're thrilled to partner with another of this industry's most successful luminaries, Derek Stevens, and honored to be involved in the 18 Fremont project. The VSiN team is looking forward to delivering the news and analysis sports bettors need to win – both here in Vegas and around the country."

To help execute his vision, Stevens has hired longtime Las Vegas sports betting industry veteran Matthew Metcalf as sports director. Metcalf previously worked at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, where he helped revive the city's love for exceptional sports betting opportunities.





Stevens' journey in Downtown Las Vegas began in 2012 with the introduction of the D Las Vegas; the introduction of a versatile event venue where he hosts viewing parties for professional sports games; and by giving Golden Gate – Vegas' original casino – its first major expansion. He purchased land occupied by Las Vegas Club casino in 2015 to continue his vision of revitalizing the west side of Fremont Street Experience. The land for these properties is currently being used in the development of Downtown Las Vegas' first resort-casino to be built from the ground up in decades.

About the D Las Vegas



the D Las Vegas delivers the fresh, energetic attitude and fun atmosphere synonymous with downtown Las Vegas. The casino hotel boasts 629 remodeled rooms and suites and a unique two-level casino featuring modern and vintage floors. Cocktails, beer and frozen beverages abound inside the casino at LONGBAR and on the Fremont Street Experience at D Bar. the D offers contemporary American fare at D Grill, Detroit's legendary Coney Dogs at American Coney Island and premium steaks and authentic Italian dishes at Joe Vicari's Andiamo Italian Steakhouse. The Showroom at the D Las Vegas features outstanding entertainment ranging from award-winning dinner theater and Broadway productions to music, comedy and more. Follow the D on Facebook and Twitter.

About Golden Gate Hotel & Casino



Opening in 1906 at One Fremont Street, Golden Gate's legacy spans the birth of Las Vegas, the Roaring 20s, the Rat Pack era and now the 21st century. Boasting a prime location under the lights of the Fremont Street Experience and three distinctive bars, the historic property delivers an experience that is authentic and energetic. Golden Gate – where the past meets the future and the spirit of Las Vegas is very much alive.





VSiN



Launched in 2017, VSiN is the first media network dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multimillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers wherever and whenever they want it. A dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204) is among the platforms on which VSiN is available, which also include live video streaming, web, mobile and social. For more information, please visit VSiN.com and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE the D Las Vegas; Golden Gate Hotel & Casino

Related Links

http://www.thed.com

