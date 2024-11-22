Derek Trucks Announces Ass Pocket Whiskey Release No. 2: Holiday Edition

Following the Sell-Out of Release No. 1 at Bourbon & Beyond, APW Introduces a High-Proof Holiday Bourbon in "Ass Pocket" Flask Size

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Grammy winner Derek Trucks today announces the second release of Ass Pocket Whiskey (APW), a limited holiday edition of his bold Kentucky Straight Bourbon. This special edition, bottled at a robust 122.5 proof, is crafted to warm up your holidays and designed to be cracked open on 12/25. APW's Release No. 2 is now available to order at AssPocketWhiskey.com, with shipments set to arrive by mid-December —perfect for holiday stockings.

APW's 122.5 "Holiday Proof" edition is perfect for cracking open on 12/25.

Derek, along with his brother David, personally tasted the bourbon at multiple proofs to ensure that the 122.5 proof was more than just a reference to the holiday but also lived up to the quality established in Release No. 1. They were blown away, and APW "Holiday Proof" was born.

Following the rapid sell-out of APW's debut at Bourbon & Beyond, a few bottles of Release No. 1 were held back for the Revival Vintage Spirits Locker Program in Kentucky, providing a rare opportunity for bourbon enthusiasts who may have missed out on the initial sale to enjoy this celebrated first release at one of America's Best Bourbon Bars.

APW: A New Vision for Bourbon

APW is born out of Derek's love for bourbon and his frustration with the growing trend of whiskey as a collectible to sit on a shelf rather than something to enjoy. In Derek's words, APW is here to let fans "have their whiskey and drink it too"—encouraging people to savor their bourbon, not just stash it away. By offering premium bourbon in a 200ml "ass pocket" flask size, APW makes it easy to enjoy high-quality whiskey without the pressure of hoarding a full-sized bottle that remains sealed.

About Derek Trucks

One of the most influential guitarists of the modern age and landing at #16 on Rolling Stone's' "Greatest Guitarists of All Time," Derek Trucks led his own Grammy Award-winning Derek Trucks Band for over 15 years and concurrently toured with Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, and The Allman Brothers. Trucks was also the youngest person to be awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his 15-year collaboration with the Allman Brothers Band, for whom he was a member from 1999 until their last shows in 2014. As the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, Derek (singer/guitarist) and wife, Susan Tedeschi are known globally for their world-class musicianship that seamlessly blends distinctive genres of American music.

SOURCE Ass Pocket Whiskey