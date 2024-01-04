Derek Vogel Named Chief Executive Officer of Edustaff, LLC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edustaff announced that Derek Vogel has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer effective on January 4, 2024.

Mr. Vogel joined the company from E-Therapy, an online therapy staffing service for K-12 schools, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. He brings over 15 years of executive leadership experience, as well as a passion for business development, organizational strategy, and employee engagement. This experience will be vital as Edustaff enters the next phase of national growth and development.

Edustaff's New CEO Derek Vogel
Additionally, Mr. Vogel's experience that will benefit Edustaff moving forward include:

  • President, School Division of AMN Healthcare
  • Chief Operating Officer/Partner of Leaders for Today
  • National Sales Director of Neighborhood Diabetes
  • President and Co-Founder of NextPlay, LLC

"I am extremely excited and proud to join the Edustaff team," says Mr. Vogel. "I am thankful for the opportunity to join an organization so committed to excellence, and so passionate about helping our education system overcome daily challenges so our kids can experience more consistency with less distractions and disruptions."

Clark Galloway, the current President and Chief Executive Officer, will remain an Edustaff shareholder, board member and advisor. "The Edustaff Leadership Team is very excited to have Derek Vogel joining our team. After a lengthy search, Derek emerged as the right leader for our growing organization. Derek fits the Edustaff corporate culture and has the K-12 staffing experience to take the reins of Edustaff through the next chapter of our educational staffing services," says Galloway.

