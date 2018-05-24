Derek Walker Named Ashford University's Outstanding Alum of the Month

"It was exciting to have an opportunity to go to a major university to pursue a master's degree and do it in a way that was very affordable," says Walker. "I couldn't say no. I couldn't pass up the option of getting my master's degree at almost no cost."

Walker enrolled in the Master of Arts in Organizational Management program at the Forbes School of Business & Technology™ and found Ashford's online format fit into his busy schedule. His job as a Social Media Trainer requires him to travel often and work unusual hours, so Walker developed a study schedule he could stick to despite his travel and work demands.

"It's not easy, but it's worth it," says Walker. "Never stop learning, because someone else isn't passing up the opportunity and is learning, and you want to be sure you're keeping pace with those who are driving to succeed."

