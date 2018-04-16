Dering Hall Unveils Newest Version Of Its DH Analytics Toolset

The DH Analytics Toolset now provides design industry brands and designer members with real-time market intelligence on all points of the customer acquisition journey, including:

Awareness: Number of page views containing content focused on the member across Dering Hall's proprietary content network.

Discovery: Conversion of pageviews into views of their Dering Hall profile or product listings, including the number of favorites and social shares.

Organization: Link between profile or product listings to tear sheet activity, including downloads and prints.

Connection: Link between profile or product listings to customer leads, including calls, emails, and website visits.

In data released today, Dering Hall found that the 10% of its members using The DH Analytics Toolset most frequently yield 65% more value from their Dering Hall membership. This equates to 54% more product views, 110% more tear sheet actions and 29% more leads than brands at Dering Hall overall.

The latest version of the DH Analytics Toolset furthers a brand's ability to measure the activity relating to individual products. Brands and designers can now view real-time metrics by individual product or portfolio image, making it easier for marketing teams to monitor product success and to adjust their tactics if necessary.

"Smart, luxury design brands are now frequently using Dering Hall as a strategic marketing tool," said Alan Blaustein, CEO of Dering Hall. "Given our ability to measure activity in real-time, we have seen brands use our platform to conduct market research and testing before introducing a new product. The market intelligence we are providing is a game-changer."

The latest Dering Hall analytics dashboard release also adds a level of detail on inquiries brands get through the Dering Hall platform. The inquiry reports now includes a picture of the product, the date the inquiry was received and the inquirer's message. It also highlights those inquiries that come from self-identified trade professionals, offering new insight into how Dering Hall drives business for its members.

"Tracking and quantifying inquiries through the Internet has been difficult for design brands, particularly those represented in a variety of different showroom and retail settings," said Peter Sallick, Dering Hall Co-Founder. "Now our system includes this feature, which clearly shows the connections Dering Hall is creating on a daily basis."

Click here for more information on the all-new Dering Hall dashboard.

Dering Hall

Dering Hall is the premier online resource for designers and consumers to discover, organize and connect to the world's finest interior design products and professionals. Dering Hall showcases the work of carefully curated designers and brands through original world-class editorial and robust directories. This content is distributed across the Dering Hall network, which includes a proprietary collection of national and regional lifestyle, design and business sites. Membership is offered to select designers and luxury brands, who use Dering Hall for digital marketing and to create connections and measurable opportunities. For more information on Dering Hall, visit http://www.deringhall.com.

