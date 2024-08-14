Deriva Energy Appoints John Clapp as the new CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deriva Energy, a leading renewable power operator and developer, announces the appointment of John Clapp as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 30, 2024. Clapp will be stepping into the role following the retirement of Chris Fallon, who served the company until the end of July.

Clapp brings with him over 30 years of deep experience in power, energy transition, and renewables project finance and development. Clapp comes to Deriva from Scout Clean Energy, a Brookfield portfolio company, where he was Chief Financial Officer and played a significant part in the development, construction, and operation of the Company's 1 GW of operating wind, solar, and storage assets while advancing the development of a 17 GW project pipeline. Clapp was instrumental in leading Scout's growth strategy, building effective teams, fostering innovation, and leading transformative initiatives. Clapp also led the sales process that resulted in the acquisition of Scout by Brookfield at the end of 2022.

In his career, Clapp has also been a Managing Director in the Global Power & Utilities Group at Citigroup, CEO of a C&I distributed energy developer, and spent a decade as an industry consultant setting up competitive power markets in the U.S. as well as leading asset valuation and power market analysis. At Deriva Energy, Clapp will leverage his experience in accelerating the transition to clean energy and driving the decarbonization of the electric grid.

"We are pleased to welcome John to Deriva Energy," said Mitch Davidson, Chairman of the Deriva Energy Board of Directors. "John is an exceptional leader with a strong track record in the renewable industry. He is well positioned to guide Deriva into its next phase of growth as a leading independent power producer in the U.S."

"I am honored to join Deriva Energy at such an exciting time, and I look forward to working with the talented team, leveraging our collective strengths to achieve our strategic goals, and delivering value to our stakeholders," said John Clapp.

Deriva Energy is an established leader in clean energy, with over 6,000 megawatts of operating assets and over 12,500 MW of assets in development across the U.S. Formerly known as Duke Energy Renewables, Deriva is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Deriva is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

