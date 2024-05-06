Deriva Energy Collaborating with Brookfield to Deliver Renewable Power to Microsoft

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deriva Energy, a Brookfield portfolio company, is pleased to announce its participation in the recently announced global renewable energy framework agreement between Brookfield and Microsoft Corporation to deliver over 10.5 gigawatts of renewable energy to Microsoft worldwide. As a participant in the arrangement, Deriva will be positioned to deliver a sizeable portion of Microsoft's renewable energy capacity across the US.

The agreement provides Microsoft with access to a pipeline of new renewable energy capacity to support the growing demand for cloud services at home and at work. Through it, Brookfield and its portfolio companies, including Deriva, will accelerate the decarbonization of the electric grid and the global shift to renewable energy.

About Deriva Energy

Deriva Energy, formerly Duke Energy Renewables, is an established leader in clean energy, with 5,900 megawatts of operating and under construction wind, utility-scale solar, and storage assets across the U.S. As a Brookfield portfolio company, Deriva joins one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Deriva empowers customers with innovative clean energy solutions that strengthen communities and serve future generations. Deriva is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit: www.DerivaEnergy.com.

