Derivatives Exchange Bit.com Adds Support for Spot Trading

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit.com today announced the launch of BTC/USDT spot trading on its platform. This offering enables traders to increase their earnings by adopting wider trading strategies, such as spot futures arbitrage. Plans are underway to support more trading pairs on its platform in the near future.

Since starting nine months ago, Bit.com has established product offerings which include options, futures, and spot trading. With total trading volume exceeding $18 billion, the platform is well positioned to continually add new products that meet the diverse needs of its institutional and retail customer base.

This launch is in line with Bit.com's goal of providing a one-stop trading experience for its global users. The company aims to provide users with a superior trading experience and best-in-class liquidity with industry-leading technology, security, and risk management.

﻿About Bit.com

Bit.com is a secure and high-performance derivative exchange launched by Matrixport in August 2020. Bit.com offers spot, futures and options trading and was built with institutional-grade security and risk management to ensure a superior trading experience and best-in-class liquidity.

Co-founded by Jihan Wu and John Ge in February 2019, Matrixport is a digital asset financial platform that offers simple and accessible crypto financial products to retail and institutions worldwide. It provides one-stop crypto financial services including institutional custody known as Cactus Custody, Spot OTC and leveraged trading, fixed income, structured products, lending, as well as asset management.

