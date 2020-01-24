Derivatives Exchange BTCMEX Launches Lucrative Affiliate Program and $120 Trading Bonus

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTCMEX is a new cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that aims to bring opportunities for everyone. The platform started operating at the end of 2019 and already boasts more than $50 million USD in daily trading volume, a $120 Trading Bonus, and one of the most lucrative affiliate programs in the industry.

BTCMEX

The exchange was founded by one of the world's most famous crypto investors, and the biggest Bitcoin adopter in China, Li Xiaolai, who founded many successful crypto and blockchain projects including Steemit and BigOne exchange. BTCMEX is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices worldwide. The company's core values are people, trust, and innovations, all of which guided its team to create a fair and transparent exchange to level the playing field between aspiring and professional traders.

Opportunities for Everyone

Among the most distinctive features of the exchange are the low, flexible fees, 24/7 multilingual live Customer Support, and 100% trading uptime with HotFix and Off-site system backups. The platform is overloads-free thanks to their 100,000 TPS per trading pair, and offers 10x the average industry speed with 1ms latency.

All the users' assets are safe in a Multi-Signature Cold Wallet – the top security measure in the industry. The exchange's security system was custom-made and tested by an international team of experts.

To make Bitcoin trading easily accessible for both professional traders and crypto newcomers, BTCMEX established an education platform developed by experienced Forex and crypto traders. The team also compiled a complete user's guide and BTCMEX Trading Codex – the most accurate definitions of cryptocurrency trading terms.

The platform is experiencing strong growth on Twitter and recently opened a Forum on their website, that operates in 4 languages with 4 more scheduled to be released in February.

Trading Bonus

BTCMEX offers up to $120 in Trading Bonus for all new users. It can be claimed without KYC in less than 30 seconds. First is the $10 Ignition Trading Bonus granted for registered users who followed and retweeted @btcmexglobal. An initial deposit of at least 0.1 BTC provides a $50 Booster Bonus. Finally, there is the $60 Nitro Bonus for a total deposit of at least 0.3 BTC.

Affiliate Program

BTCMEX boasts one of the most attractive Affiliate Programs in the industry. Affiliates can earn up to 60% in commissions from direct traffic, including Maker Fees payments. Indirect traffic from sub-affiliates brings an additional 20%.

All affiliates are getting 24/7 personal account management, fully developed/customizable marketing materials, and data reports. The exchange has a detailed and transparent Affiliate Platform. The platform supports real-time reports and commission withdrawals daily. The opportunity is ideal for existing and potential crypto influencers.

Ambitious Future

One of the most innovative projects of the BTCMEX team is the development of an AI-enabled price prediction system that helps to improve trading strategies. BTCMEX aims to bring the standards of the financial sector to the crypto world by providing innovative solutions, state-of-the-art security, a better trading experience, and a client-focused development. Their goal is to raise the cryptocurrency awareness and foster digital trust to accelerate the crypto mass adoption.

BTCMEX is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

